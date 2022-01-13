PELLA — Adam Hein. of Janesville, is one of 38 Central College students participating in the college’s Career Kickstarter program Jan. 10-14.
The program gives students the opportunity to explore potential career paths by participating in micro-internships.
Hein is completing a micro-internship with Fastenal.
