IOWA CITY – Allaire Taiber, of Janesville, was one of more than 90 students in the University of Iowa’s College of Public Health who volunteered at non-profit and community service organizations in the greater Iowa City area the Friday before the start Iowa’s 2021 fall semester.
The community service provided the students an excellent opportunity to connect with the greater Iowa City community and get to know each other prior to the start of classes.
The beneficiaries of the contributions made by Taiber and the other students who contributed their time included the CommUnity Food Bank, Coralville Food Pantry, Iowa City Free Medical Clinic, Iowa Valley Habitat, Johnson County Historical Society, NCJC Broadway Neighborhood Center, NCJCL Pheasant Ridge Neighborhood Center, Iowa City ReStore, Ronald McDonald House Charities, the University of Iowa Food Pantry and Wild Woods Farm.
The University of Iowa’s College of Public Health is the state of Iowa’s only accredited school of public health and is ranked among the top 10 publicly supported schools of public health in the nation. With an extensive network of community partners who support students’ experiential learning and a track record of offering high-quality education, students are prepared for rewarding careers in public health practice or further academic study in public health, medicine, law, dentistry or other graduate and professional programs.
