Today

Heavy thunderstorms ending in the morning, then cloudy and windy late. High 63F. SSE winds shifting to W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy early. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy and becoming cloudy in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.