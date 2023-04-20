Janet Angela Billman, age 69 of Waterloo, Iowa died Thursday, April 13 2023.
Janet was born on January 31, 1954, in Ipswich, England, the daughter of Albert and Elsie Worby. Janet was united in marriage to James Billman Sr. on April 27, 1985, the couple would divorce in 2018. They moved to Waverly, Iowa in 1992 with their sons James and Matt.
Janet’s memory is honored by her sons James (Brooke) Billman of Waterloo and Matt Billman of Waverly. Seven grandchildren Ezra, Vincent, Ellijah, Abel, Elora, Veda and London. Plus her “adopted” sons Heath Porath and Jeremy Furman,
Janet has been cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Janet’s family through Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.