Janice Elouise (Byers) Rost, 64, of Queen Creek, Arizona, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, experiencing the culmination of her abiding faith in God through Jesus Christ. Yes, absent from the body but forever present with the Lord.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jeffery Rost, of Queen Creek, Arizona, and her three children, Brandon (Jenni) Rost, of Marshalltown, Iowa; Alyssa (Steve) Handel, of Gilbert, Arizona; and Riley (Jessica) Rost, of Homewood, Alabama, as well as eight grandchildren.
Janice was born in 1957 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, to Jerry and Louise Byers, now deceased. A middle child of five children, three sisters – Joleen Gerber (Iowa), Joyce Mattox (Iowa), Martha Kindley (Iowa) and brother Bruce Byers (Oklahoma), she grew up supporting her family’s businesses and playing heartily at her grandparents’ farm.
Janice began her faith journey at an early age, following after Jesus and experiencing life-changing grace through His sacrificial death on the cross. This relationship with her Savior, and her desire to know Him, love Him and pattern her life after Him, became her purpose. She graduated from Pella High School in 1975 and went on to attend Cedarville University, where she met Jeffery Rost, her husband-to-be; they married and soon moved to Iowa where they raised their family.
As a wife and mother, Janice began pursuing her creative gifts of floral design and interior design that she expressed in the home and workplace. She enjoyed avidly supporting her children in their school and sports activities and serving with her church family. Meanwhile, Janice had an active real estate sales career in Waverly, Iowa, for more than 20 years until her retirement.
Retirement led Janice and her husband to sunny Arizona where they embraced the desert landscape and lifestyle, exploring the West and sharing other travel opportunities with friends. She made her home a welcoming space to host others, joined various Bible study opportunities and lavished her role as Grandma to nurture her beloved grandchildren. Janice was one of the original moderators of the Decorah-based Bald Eagle livestream, a Raptor Resource Project, for more than a decade. Eventually, she became the lead moderator for the Decorah North Nest. She was warmly known as BremerBirdFan to thousands. She was introduced to the eagle forum by her sister when it had only 900 views; today, it has had more than half a billion views. Janice so delighted connecting with countless friends to share curiosities, her knowledge and affection of such a majestic creation.
Janice was a woman of humble elegance. She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life – raising her favorite coffee mug each morning to her Creator in her appreciation of the rising sun, a new day dawning. Her Arizona church tagline – All of Life is All for Jesus – was her reality and now lives on as her legacy.
A Memorial Service is being held at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 at Jester Park Lodge in Granger, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Bibles International, 609 36th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49548-2317, https://biblesint.org/give, and/or The Raptor Resource Project, PO Box 16, Decorah, IA 52101, https://www.raptorresource.org/support-the-raptor-resource-project/make-a-donation/.
“But those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” Isaiah 40:31