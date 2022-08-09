Janice Leann Kroeze, 81, of Denver, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at North Crest Specialty Care in Waterloo.

Janice was born November 15, 1940, in Bristow, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Anna (Weichers) Rindels. She graduated from Allison-Bristow High School in 1959. On June 17, 1960, she was united in marriage to Shellon Kroeze in Bristow. The coupled lived on an acreage just outside of Denver for over forty years. Janice worked as a cook at Bremwood in Waverly until her retirement in 2004.