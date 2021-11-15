Janis Lorraine Onstad, 89, of Dougherty, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at her home.
Janis was born on January 31, 1932, in Hixton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Leonard and Hilma (Bolstad) Olson. She was raised in Wisconsin and graduated from Black River Falls High School. On April 12, 1952, Janis was united in marriage to Charles Onstad in Black River Falls, Wisconsin. The couple eventually made their home in Waverly where Janis worked at Shell Rock Health Care Center in Shell Rock, Iowa and then at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, retiring in 1999.
Janis was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waverly. Her greatest enjoyment was time spent with her family, however, she also liked sewing, crocheting, cross stitching, gardening, playing bingo, playing on her grand pad, and surfing the web.
Janis’s memory is honored by: three daughters, Sue (Randy) Fink, of Waterloo, Iowa, Cheryl (Jim) Roach, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Sandy (Craig) Servantez, of Dougherty; 11 grandchildren, Malissa (Brad) Bergmeier, Sarah (Jeremy) Reisberg, Tonya (Greg) DePatger, Mike Roach, Joey Roach, Joseph Rosol, Wyatt Jacobs, Casey Servantez, Aaron Servantez, Zeb Schweiger, and Clayton Schweiger; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; daughter, Theresa Goodman; son, Steve Onstad; grandson, Joshua Servantez; and brother, Charles Olson.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Janis’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.