Janice L Mitchell to Daniel P Mitchell and Daniel Mitchell, quit claim deed, NW SW & E1/2 SW 10-92-14, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Daniel P Mitchell and Renea A Mitchell to Daniel P Mitchell and Renea A Mitchell, quit claim deed, NW SW & E1/2 SW 10-92-14, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Knecht Land Holding LLC to Karen S Young, warranty/court officer deed, HEARTLAND HILLS Unit: 516, $17.00, $236.80, $148,500.00.
Mark L Manson and Kristen M Manson to Collin Dobbs and Gabriel Dobbs, warranty/court officer deed, NW 7-92-12, $$17.00, $441.60, $276,500.00.
Readlyn Farm Automation Co to Danny L Heine, warranty//court officer deed, READLYN Lot: OUTLOT E WITH EX, $17.00, $135.20, $85,000.00.
State of Iowa ro Michael A Foelske and Leann M Foelske, other-deed, SE 2-91-13, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Kevin J Buhrow and Laurie A Buhrow to Dustin Wellman, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI CARSTENS EN’S ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 62, $17.00, $215.20, $134,900.00.
Larry L Young to Next Generation Rentals LLC, warranty/court officer deed, W12FT WAVERLY W STURDEVANT’S ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 2 and W1/2 WAVERLY W STURDEVANT’S ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 2, $12.00, $127.20, $80,000.00.
Justin J Hoppenworth to Jacob Kenneth Ellgren and Jenna A Salisbury, warranty/court officer deed, READLYN WOLF’S 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 11 Block: 1 and READLYN WOLF’S 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 12 Block: 1, $12.00, $188.00, $118,000.00.
Darrell Hirsch REVTR, Sharon K Hirsch REVTR, Darrell D Hirsch TR and Sharon K Hirsch TR to Darrell D Hirsch, quit claim deed, WAVERLY MAPLE HILLS ADDITION Lot: 11 Block: 2, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Edith K Morrill EST and James Thomas Morrill ADM to Matthew McRoberts, warranty/court officer deed, SUB Lot: 5 Block: 86 SW NE 3-91-14, $17.00, $119.20, $75,000.00.
Alinda K Brodigan to Alinda K Brodigan and John H Brodigan, quit claim deed, SE 18-93-12, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Alinda K Brodigan to Alinda K Brodigan and John H Brodigan, quit claim deed, AP Lot: 9 SE 4-92-12, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Wilmington SVGS Fund Society FSB TR, Stanwich MTG Loan Trust and Carrinton MTG Services LLC Attorney in Fact to Daniel Wordes, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY STURDEVANT’S, W. ADD Lot: 3 Block: 17, $27.00, $110.40, $69,250.00.
Joel Eugene Loveland REVTR, Wendi Loveland Gardner REVTR, Joel Eugene Loveland REVTR, Wendi Loveland Gardner REVTR, Joel Eugene Loveland TR, Wendi Loveland Gardner TR and Wendi Loveland Gardner TR to Taylor Quinton, warranty/court officer deed, JANESVILLE SW 36-91-14 Parcel: K, $22.00, $219.20, $137,500.00.
Richard H Rath and Joyce A Rathe to Vickie K Lee, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER UNION HEIGHTS ADDITION Loi: 2 Block: 3, $12.00, $359.20, $225,000.00.
Lavonne Vichlach to B&A Ventures LLC, warranty/court officer deed, SE SW 6-91-12, $17.00, $77.60, $49,000.00.
Kevan E Forest and Cheryl A Forest to Steven Duppongand Danielle Duppong, warranty/court officer deed, SHELBY RIDGE SUBDIVISION Lot: 10, $17.00, $695.20, $435,000.00.
Aaron Bland and Christina Brainard to David Brach Wagner JR, David Brach Wagner JR, David Brach Wagner JR and Jodi Brunat, warranty/court officer deed, PRESTIEN’S SUBDIVISION Lot: 26 NW NW 25-91-13 and NE NW 25-91-13, $17.00, $303.20, $190,000.00.
April Grove to Robert M Grove TRUST, April L Grove TRUST and April L Grove TR, quit claim deed, WAVERLY JUHL’S 3RD ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 3, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
M & H Properties LC to KT Investment Properties, contract, NE 23-91-13, DENVER DENVER INDUSTRAIL PARK Lot: 1, DENVER DENVER INDUSTRAIL PARK Lot: 2, DENVER DENVER INDUSTRAIL PARK Lot: 3 Parcel: P and M & H REPLAT Lot: 3R SW SW 24-91-13, $62.00, $0.00, $5,138,700.00.
BNKD INC to Jean M Trainor REVTR, warranty/court officer deed, S62FT WAVERLY STONE HAVEN PLAT 5 Lot: 66 Parcel: EE, $12.00, $535.20, $335,000.00.
Brady Coleman to Abigail Rundle and Abigail Coleman, quit claim deed, PLAINFIELD COUNTRY VIEW 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 17, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Cory S Jarchow, Jenny M Hauupt and Jenny M Jarchow to Sophia Marvets and Nick Marvets, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER BEHRENS & STAHLHUT’S ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: HB2 and SUMNER BEHRENS & STAHLHUT’S ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: HB2, $12.00, $287.20, $180,000.00.
Joel Eugene Loveland REVTR, Wendi Loveland Gardner REVTR, Joel Eugene Loveland TR, Wendi Loveland Gardner TR and Wendi Loveland Gardner TR to Micah P Moore and Kaley Moore, warranty/court officer deed, S1/2 SW 36-91-14 Parcel: F, $22.00, $319.20, $200,000.00.
Roberts A Robbins to Braeden S Goding and Camryn Goding, warranty/court officer deed, W60FT DENVER Lot: 5 Block: 6 and W60FT DENVER Lot: 8 Block: 6, $12.00, $239.20, $149,900.00.
Alain Djoumessi and Angela Djoumessi to AD Rentals LLC, warranty/court officer deed, E1/2 WAVERLY KNOTTS ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 54, WAVERLY KNOTTS ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 54 and WAVERLY KNOTTS ADDITION Lot: 8 Block: 54, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Delores Heinemann and Attorney Jill Nuss to Jason Green, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI SCHROETER’S PLAT Loi: 3 Block: 32, $17.00, $117.60, $74,000.00.
Richard Moeller, Linda K Moeller, EAB Properties and BJORN Enterprises LLC to HD Waverly 1 LLC, warranty/court officer deed, SE NE 10-91-14, $42.00, $1,359.20, $850,000.00.
Joseph J Tiedt to Justin L Warnke and Valerie L Warnke, contract, SE 24-92-11, $42.00, $0.00, $371,980.00.
Lowell Tiedt and Phyllis Tiedt to Layton Tiedt, warranty/court officer deed, NE 24-81-11 and SE 24-91-11, $17.00, $396.80, $248,234.00.
Steven Duppong and Danielle Duppong to Johanna Kelartinian and William Kelartinian, warranty/court officer deed, SW SW 8-91-13, $17.00, $1,164.00, $728,000.00.
Randeen Ellefson to Justin A Helmers, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HIGHLANDS Lot: 2, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Rowe Capital LLC to Ryan Destival and Jordan Destival, warranty/court officer deed, N44FT E1/2 JANESVILLE Lot: 4 Block: 10, $17.00, $108.00, $68,000.00.
Whitney S Gerst, Ryan M Gerst and Whitney S Gerholdt to Evan B Nixon and Carlie L Nixon, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY KNIEFS ADDITION Lot: 9 Block: 2, $17.00, $319.20, $200,000.00.
Leon C Kirchhoff TRUST, Diane Otis COTR and Linda Thomas COTR to Diane Otis and Linda Thomas, warranty/court officer deed, SE NE 3-92-12, SW & SE 3-92-12, CARSTENSEN’S ADDITION Lot: OUTLOT 2 SW 3-92-12, AP Lot: 2 SW 3-92-12 and NE NE 3-92-12, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Leon C Kirchhoff TRUST, Diane Otis COTR and Linda Thomas COTR to Leon C Kirchhoff TRUST, David Lane and Ben Lane, warranty/court officer deed, E1/2 SE 23-93-12, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Jason A Nation EST and Alice Nation EX to Alice M Nation, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI WILHARM’S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 54 and EX W56FT TRIPOLI WILHARM’S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 54, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Ronald A Wolff EST, R Gregory Wolff and Ronald G Wolff to James R Wolff, warranty/court officer deed, EXC 1 /2 INT PARTY WALL READLYN Lot: 4 Block: 13 and EXC 1 /2 INT PARTY WALL READLY N Lot: 5 Block: 13, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Clerk of Court and Jenny Oberbroeckling to Michael Oberbroeckling, other-deed, TRIPOLI HATTENDORF’S ADDITION Lot: 8 Block: 71, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Gary J Boveia and Beverly J Boveia to Gary J Boveia REVTR and Beverly J Boveia REVTR, warranty/court officer deed, SW NE 27-93-14, NE NW27-93-14 N1/2 and SW27-93-14, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.