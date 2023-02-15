As we steamrolled into January after winter break, the time flew by. The students are in a groove, have been learning so much the past month, and they continue to work hard each day. The sixth grade band students are now in full force preparing for our Large Group Band Festival on Feb. 24 and our solo festival, hosted at the middle school on Thursday, March 2. As the days have passed, several fifth and sixth grade students continue to show their hard work and are featured as January’s Musicians of the Month.
Fifth grade musicians of the month include: Adi Schweinfurth (trumpet), Cael Wygle (french horn), Alyce Wickwire (flute), Carter Schwartz (trombone), Emery Kruse (clarinet), Emery Prostine (trumpet), Alyssa Shannon (tenor sax), and Dunham Telleen (baritone).
Sixth grade musicians of the month include: Kinnick Krull (trumpet), Evan Johnson (trumpet), Clayton Shipp (trombone), Aiden Thor (tenor sax), Scott Johnson (tuba), Madi Wheeler (clarinet), Everett Bahrenfuse (percussion), and Ashlyn McCubbin (clarinet).
Congrats to these marvelous musicians! Tune in next month for February’s musicians of the month.