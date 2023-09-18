Jeanette June Nolte Iverson Junge, age 85, of Waterloo, Iowa and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Birdee Cottage in Waterloo, Iowa.
Jan was born on March 1, 1938, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Oscar and Martha (Jaschen) Nolte. She was raised in Readlyn and attended Readlyn Schools. On October 9, 1955, Jan was united in marriage to Elmer “JR” Iverson at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. After JR’s death, Jan was united in marriage to Bob Junge in Waverly on September 23, 2018. During her life she worked at Red Fox Inn, Wartburg College, owned and operated Tall Corn Tavern, cleaned houses, and was a designer at Love and Lace, all in Waverly.
Jan was a member of Crosspoint church in Waverly. She loved having fun with her family, especially her grandchildren. Jan loved doing things that would make the people around her laugh. Jan enjoyed collecting Angels, loved dogs, and taking care of people.
Jan’s memory is honored by: three daughters, Deb (Steve) Mummelthei of Waverly, Denise (Woody) Negen of Waterloo, and JoLynn (Curt) Reinhardt of Naples, Florida; eight grandchildren, Marc, Drew, and Matthew Mummelthei, Stephanie Whitcome, Amy Slinger, Missy Wildes, Ryan Negen, and Sarah Cross; nineteen great-grandchildren; sister, Grace Kuethe of Readlyn; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Schutte of Waverly and Lee Iverson of Waverly; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Nolte of Waverly. She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 20, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 21, at Crosspoint Church in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Jan’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. The family would like to thank the Staff at Birdee Cottage in Waterloo for their excellent care. Anyone who needs handicap access at Crosspoint Church should use the Northwest entrance.