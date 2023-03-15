Jeffrey Charles Struck, 56, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away doing something he loved, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, while hiking in Arches National Park near Moab, Utah.
Jeff was born on June 3, 1966, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Charles Wilfred and Betty Jean (Huck) Struck. As a student at Tripoli High School, Jeff was a member of the wrestling team and won a fifth-place metal at the state tournament. He was also salutatorian of his graduating class of 1984. In 1988, Jeff graduated from Luther College with a BA in Education with emphasis in math and computer science. He then earned his Master’s in Education Degree at the University of Iowa.
On August 1, 1992, Jeff was united in marriage to Renee Lynn Renfer in Cedar Rapids Iowa. The couple made their home in Marion and Jeff taught math at Central City High School and was the wrestling coach. In 1997, the couple moved to Waverly as Jeff assumed his new position as Math Consultant at Central Rivers AEA. Jeff was a true believer in education and held this position at the time of his passing.
Jeff was a member of the Equity Lodge 131 in Janesville where he served as Past Master. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite in Cedar Rapids where he is a 33 Degree Mason. Jeff was an extremely giving and patient person. He loved the outdoors, hunting, camping, hiking, kayaking and participated in seven Ragbrais. He had a strong faith in God and had his own private fellowship every morning. Family was most important to Jeff. He deeply loved his family and time with his daughters and was very involved in their lives.
Jeff was survived by his wife, Renee; two daughters, Lauren (Billy) Foss of LaPorte City, and Paige Struck of Waverly; siblings, Stephen (Katie) Struck of Dubuque, Carolee (Darol) DeSotel of Waverly, and Charles (Dena) Struck Jr. of Ely; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as his in parents-in-law, Jerry and Linda Renfer; and brother-in-law, Jim (Lisa) Renfer. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly, with Pastor David Kerkov officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. There will be a private Masonic Service following the visitation, at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jeff’s family for a later educational scholarship designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187