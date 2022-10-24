Jerald Eugene Brettmann, age 82, of Denver, Iowa, died peacefully at home on October 22, 2022.

Jerald was born on April 10, 1940, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Elmer and Ardith (Ferson) Brettmann and was raised on the family farm. Jerald graduated in 1958, from Denver High School. After high school, Jerald farmed his entire life on the heritage family farm.