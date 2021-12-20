Jeremy John Rich, 40, of Dubuque, Iowa, and previously from Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Hills and Dales in Dubuque.
Funeral services for Jeremy will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran, with Pastors Brian King and Joel Becker officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Peter Lutheran Church Facebook page. Burial will follow in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Oran. Visitation were from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are respectfully required for all services. Memorials may be directed to Hills and Dales, 1011 Davis St., Dubuque, IA 52001. Online condolences for Jeremy’s family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.