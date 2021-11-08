Jerome “Jerry” Norris Hoins, 84, of Shell Rock, died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at his home in Shell Rock.
Jerry was born May 13, 1937, in Deshler, Nebraska, the son of Albert and Frieda (Ahrens) Hoins. He was baptized May 30, 1937, at St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ruskin, Nebraska and confirmed his faith May 28, 1950, at St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Davenport, Nebraska. He attended country school through the 6th grade and then St. Peter Lutheran School through the 8th grade. He graduated from Ruskin High School on May 13, 1954. Six days later, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served honorably until 1957, and then joined the reserves until 1962. Over the years, he worked at Niewohrner Hardware, Shield Bantam and Wartburg College. He was also self-employed as an appliance repairman for 33 years. On June 17, 1983, he was united in marriage to Vera Mae Burkhardt Sherburne at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Jerry was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly. He enjoyed playing cards and mowing the lawn. He was a 30-year member of the Waverly American Legion Post. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Vera, of Shell Rock, Iowa; his sons, Christopher (Dawn) Hoins, of Lakeville, Minnesota, and Corey Hoins, of Waterloo, Iowa; son-in-law, John Liming, of Janesville, Iowa; Vera’s children, Susan (Mike) Zimmerman, of Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin, Darwin (Kim) Sherburne, of Winlock, Washington, Teresa (Tom) Ackerman, of Allison, Iowa, and daughter-in-law Kim Sherburne, of Clarksville, Iowa; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wendell (Ethelyn) Hoins and Everette Hoins; sisters, Leola (Joe Westendorf) Spratt and Nancy (Rex) Creekmore; and sisters-in-law, Donna Hoins, Janet Hoins, Luvina Hoins and Ruth Schutte.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Diane Liming; granddaughter Amber Jacobs; brothers Victor (Eloise) Hoins, Lavern Hoins, Hubert Hoins and Leroy Hoins in infancy; sister, Beverly (Rudy Schaff); brothers and sister-in-law, Draper Spratt, Ralph (Mae) Burkhardt, Henry Schutte and Thelma Hoins; and Vera’s sons, Rodney “Buck” (Karen) Sherburne and Jeffrey “Jeff” Sherburne.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly with Rev. Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow in the Lynwood Cemetery, Clarksville, with military honors provided by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held at the church from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, and for an hour prior to the service Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church or the family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
