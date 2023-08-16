”We know that God works all things together for good for the ones who love God, for those who are called according to his purpose.” — Romans 8:28
I’m sure there were times when you were in the middle of something terrifying, like a storm. Sometimes you have to deal with life-threatening storms like losing your job, getting into financial trouble, having physical or emotional breakdowns, or even natural disasters. What would you do in such a life-threatening situation? How do you deal with this? It’s easy to love a simple solution: Jesus shows up and fixes everything for you, like a superhero in comic books. However, things Jesus wants to do for us aren’t as easy and simple as they sound.
On a boat, Jesus’ disciples enjoyed an evening together, excited about the miracle Jesus performed just a couple of hours ago. They were part of Jesus’ awesome and caring performance: feeding over five thousand hungry people in the wilderness with five loaves and two fish. It must have felt like anything was possible when Jesus was around. They must have been so excited about Jesus, who they believed would bring them new life and do anything for the new world. However, they had no idea what was going to happen. Galilee lake was raging with a storm. They were stuck in troubled waters all night. It was a rough night on the boat, with fierce waves buffeting the boat all night. Jesus wasn’t there when they needed him most. The storm started late at night, but Jesus showed up before dawn. After all the excitement, it must have been a long night of terrifying winds and giant waves.
Here’s what Peter did in such a life-threatening situation. Peter was different from the rest. Peter stepped out into troubled waters. He didn’t just sit on the boat waiting for something to change without trying anything. He didn’t let the fierce wind stop him from getting to Jesus. He was walking toward Jesus on the water. That’s what he did. Unfortunately, it didn’t last long. After a few steps, he sank into the water, immediately terrified by the strong wind and the dark, deep water beneath him. He failed.
However, it gave him a chance to see who he is, how little faith he has, and who Jesus really is. It’s not a leap of faith from perfect faith or great courage, but a little and trivial faith. That doesn’t matter. Right away, Jesus grabbed Peter’s hand. There was Jesus with him and he helped him. I’m sure Peter will never forget that moment. A few days later, when Jesus asked his disciples who Jesus was, Peter was the only one who kept his confession that Jesus was the Christ, the Son of God. After that, Jesus gave him a new name, Peter, which means ‘rock,’ and said he would build his church on it.
The experience of failure is bitter and shameful. Despite that, it brings new opportunities to make a difference and try something new. Most of us feel like we fail when it comes to doing good and following Jesus. We’re all afraid of being failed and left alone. However, Jesus just wants us to try something different to make a difference in our lives and in our community, because he’ll be with us and beside us.
Here’s a story I want to share with you. In the British colonial era in India, the British built a golf course to overcome homesickness. They were so excited. But it didn’t work out that way. On the golf course, uninvited guests disturbed the players: guess who? Monkeys. When playing, the monkeys picked up the balls and moved them. It was disrupted whenever the monkeys moved the balls, so the players had to start over. They came up with a solution: building a high wall around the course. It was twice as high as the existing wall. However, it didn’t work. It’s obvious that monkeys were good at climbing the wall. Nothing could have prevented the monkeys’ mishap.
People eventually came up with a better solution. Actually, they did nothing special. They just made a new rule: “You should start where the monkey drops the ball.” There was an unexpected result from the new rule. Sometimes a player makes a wrong shot. The monkey brought the ball very close to the hole. Sometimes a player would put the ball on the putting green, but the monkey would take it to the bunker or pond.
Can you tell me what the British learned from this? As with a golf game, you cannot predict the future or the outcome. You can’t control your life: unexpected things happen. Sometimes things happen at the wrong time and in the wrong place. That’s just life, right? Don’t be frustrated; keep moving where the monkey dropped the ball. We all know it’s not easy to start where the monkey dropped the ball. Here’s a reality check! Honestly, it’s not even easy to find the spot where the monkey dropped the ball.
This story inspires us to do what we can no matter what. Every time we do this, we have to make little changes to ourselves. The first step to becoming a Christian is admitting our failures. It doesn’t matter who you were, what you did, or how successful your life was. The only thing that matters is being honest about yourself, humble before God, and sincere with others. The journey of a faithful life is more than just success or failure, and finding easy solutions. It’s more like a challenge. It is change. It’s getting ready to make a difference.
Face the embarrassing moment about what you’ve done before and who you are because you can’t deny you messed up...you’re a sinner. It means you failed at everything you did in life, at least in God’s eyes. Nobody’s righteous, not even one. Our lives in the grace of God as Jesus’ followers are full of opportunities to start over together with God’s wisdom. We are also encouraged to make progress in living out God’s love.
In his book "Gifts of the Dark Wood," Eric Elnes, founder and host of Darkwood Brew, got an interesting point. In his sight, the rock Jesus renamed Peter and said he would build his church on, was ‘a sinking rock in the Sea of Galilee.’ (Elnes, 169) Despite sinking in the storm, Peter showed the character of the church Jesus wanted to build when he walked on the surface of the lake. In spite of failing, it’s a faithful community that’s adventurous, daring, and responsive to Jesus. (Elnes, 169)
I don’t know how you feel about yourself after you’ve gone through failures and storms. But I know Jesus feels a lot different than you do. If you feel you’re a Jesus follower and you’re willing to go along with Jesus, you’re challenging dare to make a difference. It’s like dancing. You don’t want to step to the inundating sound of failure. Step into Jesus’ heart instead. Do dance with failure holding Jesus’ hands. By taking small, faith-filled steps, Jesus will make a bigger difference than you could have imagined. Jesus will lift you up and get you back in the boat of God’s grace.
Rev. Kwang Song is the pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church.