On Thursday, September 29, Jim O’Loughlin will be the featured reader at the Final Thursday Reading Series at the Hearst Center for the Arts. O’Loughlin will be reading from his new science fiction novel, The Cord (BHC Press), which is set along both ends of a future space elevator. Booklist writes of The Cord, “Dystopian-science-fiction readers will find this novel of interest, with its multiple characters investigating the effects of climate disasters, military occupation, and the use of advanced technology and medicine—but also, the humans’ ability to be resilient and make a better life in the face of adversity. A fine effort by O’Loughlin.”
The reading begins at 7:00 p.m. with a creative writing open mic. Attendees are invited to share up to five minutes of original fiction, poetry or creative nonfiction. O’Loughlin’s featured reading takes place at 7:30. The featured reading can also be streamed live. Sign up at https://uni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0lduivrj8oG92ZUeGvm7EjSIy9DKb8rkuZ.