Joan Burns, 89, of Waverly, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Joan Frances Fortier was born July 1, 1932, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Waldo and Mary (Frost) Fortier. She graduated from Sacred Heart School in 1950. She met Tom Burns while in high school and they married Feb. 21, 1952.
Joan (Mom, Mimi, Grams, and Grandma) will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a relentlessly positive and supportive presence in the lives of her children, grandchildren and friends. She was a trusted confidant and mentor to many more. She was kind, non-judgmental and gracious. She credited her faith as her source of strength throughout her life. For many years, Joan and Tom operated a construction company in Waterloo with Joan managing the business from a home office while somehow simultaneously raising eight children in that same happy, chaotic home. She was a talented artist, creating cherished works of art for her family. She enjoyed her puzzles, crosswords and was an avid reader. She loved the game of golf and told many stories about the golf vacations she and Tom took each winter.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeff Burns (Susan), Gary Burns, Julie Deines (Dave), Laura Beenblossom (Joe), Connie Zinkula (Jerry), Paul Burns (Joan), son-in-law, Ed Kammeyer, nineteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of over 45 years, Tom, her daughter, Jodi, her son, Danny, and her sister, Mary Louise Suiter.
A Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly, Iowa; visitation will take place a half hour prior. A private family burial will be held at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa. Masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo.