Joanne Eleanor Milius, 84, of Denver, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Joanne was born on October 26, 1937, in Clarksville, Iowa, the daughter of Eldon and Pauline (Dreier) Benning. She was baptized at First United Church of Christ-Pleasant Valley, rural Clarksville and was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. She attended country school at Warren #2, rural Waverly and then graduated from Waverly High School in 1955. Joanne was united in marriage to Arlen Milius on April 22, 1956, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple farmed from the time of their marriage until they retired in 1999. Arlen passed away on February 18, 2014.
She especially enjoyed farm life, where she helped Arlen with the livestock and in the fields. Joanne also enjoyed cake decorating, working in her garden, tending to her flowers and plants.
Joanne was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, where she served on the church council. She was also a member of the Denver Town and Country Garden Club, the Denver Stardusters Square Dance Club and was a charter member of the Cedar Valley Violet Club.
Joanne is survived by a sister-in-law, Darlys Milius; her cousin, Lowell (JoAnn) Benning; her nieces and nephews, Gloria Perry, Pam (Steve) Salutric, Allan (Rhonda) Milius, Steve Milius, and Bill (Judy) Milius; her great nieces and nephews and her great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Arlen Milius, a sister in infancy, Darlene, her mother and father-in-law, Clara and Arnold Milius, two brothers-in-law, Edwin and Donald Milius, and a sister-in-law, Marjory Milius.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Denver. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church, the American Heart Association or to a local organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting the family. 319-984-5379