The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Main Street Program is excited to announce we are hosting the first annual Job Fair & Skilled Trades Career Expo highlighting some of the skilled trade professions that W-SR students may want to research for meaningful employment opportunities post-high school.
The event will be held on Monday, Nov. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Businesses will set up displays/information tables in the commons area of the high school.
The Chamber Main Street Program is looking forward to bringing this event to W-SR students who may want to research workforce opportunities after high school. The organization is working with local businesses to highlight trades such as electricians, plumbers, auto mechanics, etc. Interested students and their parents are invited and encouraged to attend!
For more information about this and other events, please contact the Waverly Chamber of Commerce at (319) 352-4526 or waverly@waverlychamber.com.
Founded in 1937, the Waverly Chamber of Commerce is a volunteer-driven organization that today encompasses all functions of a Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Program, and Tourism. The organization’s success is made possible through the financial commitment and tireless dedication of hundreds of businesses and individuals working to strengthen the economic vitality and standard of living throughout the Waverly area. The Waverly Chamber of Commerce is a long-standing member of the US Chamber of Commerce and since 1989 the Waverly Main Street Program has been nationally accredited with Main Street America.