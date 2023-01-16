The Waverly Health Center Board of Trustees is pleased to announce Jodi Geerts as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Waverly Health Center. Ms. Geerts has been a strong senior leader in the organization as the chief nursing officer (CNO) since August 2018.
“Jodi’s lifelong commitment to serving patients is a great fit for the health center and where we’re headed,” stated Phil Jones, WHC Board of Trustees Chair. “She is passionate about our patients, providers, staff and community. She has been hard at work with the team over the last several years as CNO, the past few months as interim CEO, and now as CEO. This will ensure WHC continues to grow and evolve to meet the needs of the people we serve.”