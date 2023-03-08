Joe’s Knight Hawk’s annual pool season has come to a close with Joe’s A. taking first place.
Brian Lodge, John Behne, Larry Blickenderfer, Tim Stocks, Mark Slade and Bill Eckenrod make up Joe’s A team.
Horton took second place with a team of Brandon Bouillon, Tyler Boeckmann, Dennis Heartson, Dan Borckmann, Randy Thomsen and Amos Walther, VFW in third and WAVP taking fourth.
In the post season tournament, Mark Slade and Brian Lodge took first and the team of Dan Boeckmann and Randy Thomsen finished in second.