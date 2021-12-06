Johanna “Jo” Wilhelmine Rottink, 83, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of Henry J. and Jacobena W. (Meester) Wolters on June 11, 1938, rural Parkersburg Grundy County, Iowa. She received her education from Country School Butler Township No. 4 in Grundy County. Jo worked at a drugstore in Grundy Center, Iowa, before marriage.
On December 21, 1955, Jo was united in marriage with Donald Rottink at the Bethany Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center. The couple made their home on a farm in the Allison area following their marriage and raised three children. They then moved south of Clarksville in 1963 to continue farming. The couple later divorced. In 1963 Jo was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis.
Jo was a member of the United Presbyterian Church for 50 years. She always enjoyed participating in the ice cream socials and soup suppers. Jo and Donald would also attend the Mariners group as well.
Jo was the hardest working farm wife and mother. She helped with everything on the farm, from raising livestock to working in the fields, and at the end the day, she took care of her family by cooking and cleaning. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, embroidering, crossword puzzles, and gardening. Jo took great pride in her Christmas Cactus.
Jo passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Clarksville Nursing Home in Clarksville, due to natural causes. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Taylor Rottink and Greg Rottink; her parents; two sisters, Jeanette Wolters and Ruth Wolters; one brother, John Wolters, who died in infancy; and two half-sisters, Jennie Claasen and Anna Pagel.
Jo is survived by one daughter, Linda (Robert) Cmelik, of Waterloo, Iowa; two sons, Dennis (Dawn) Rottink, of Clarksville, and Calvin (Connie) Rottink, of Clarksville; five grandchildren; Nathan (Jenica) Cmelik, Amanda Thompson, Kylie (Gavin) Steege, Kolton (Emmy) Rottink, Matt (Dani) Rottink; ten great grandchildren, Loralei and Marabeth Cmelik, Ainsley and Milley Thompson, Treyton, Taylor, Trynlee, and Trigg Steege, and Austin and Addi Rottink; four sisters, Gertrude Wessels, of Allison, Elaine Viet, of Allison, Martha Hawes, of Missouri, and Delores (Lloyd) Reeder, of Atlantic, Iowa.
Funeral services were held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 6, 2021, at First United Church of Christ – Pleasant Valley, in Clarksville. Memorials may be directed to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com.