The John Birch Society will be hosting an education night featuring nationally renowned speaker Tom DeWeese on Thursday, July 14.
DeWeese’s presentation will be on “Carbon Capture Pipeline & False Climate Crisis.” The presentation is open to the public and there will be the option of making a donation.
The event will take place Thursday, July 14 at 7 p.m. at the Butler County Fairgrounds Iowa State Bank Pavilion at 101 S Main St. in Allison.
Tom DeWeese is one of the nation’s leading advocates of individual liberty, free enterprise, and property rights- exposing the globalist sustainability plan. Come learn how the manufactured environmental crisis is being used to destroy Iowa private property rights and fight back against the carbon capture pipeline.
Questions? Contact Tammy at 712-395-0409. Reserve your seat at GoEvents101.com/JBSButlerCounty