John E. Monaghan, 84, passed away on July 16, 2022, at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver where he resided for over five years.
John was born on August 3, 1937, the son of Edgar and Viola (Sauerbrei) Monaghan. He attended and graduated from Waverly High School in 1955. On June 5, 1981, John was united in marriage to Betty Harms Champion.
John was a hardworking man and was involved in several different careers during his lifetime including farming in Iowa and Texas. He was a pro running heavy equipment and worked for several construction companies. In 1991, until he and Betty started NE Iowa Lite Form basement business and soon after Town and Country, Inc.
In 2000, they had a home built in North Fort Meyers, Florida and would go there during the winters until 2010. They retired there full time until John was diagnosed with dementia in 2014. John and Betty moved back to Waverly in 2015. John was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly.
John is survived by his wife, Betty Monaghan of Waverly; this two sons, Mark (Glenda) Monaghan of Cedar Falls; and Kelly Monaghan of Janesville; his sister Mary (Roger) Hostetler of Flagstaff, Arizona; five step children, Belinda (Bob Gerard) Nelson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Monica Waggener of Daytona Beach, Florida; Veronica Gilbert of McCalla, Alabama; Brent (Pam) Champion of Kalispell, Montana; Carla (Jeff) Junker of Ankeny, Iowa; eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Matt and a step grandson, Joshua Nelson.
There will be a memorial visitation on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. A Celebration of his life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. The service will be livestreamed on the Trinity United Methodist Church YouTube page. A private burial of cremains will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Denver Sunset Home, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the Dementia Association. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187