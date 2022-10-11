John Ernest Griese, 66 of Fairbank passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. John was born July 26, 1956 in Waterloo the son of Ernest and Clarice (Ysen) Griese of Denver, IA. He was baptized August 15, 1956 at the Maxfield Church in Denver where he was also confirmed. He attended and graduated from Denver Community Schools with the class of 1974. John worked at Don’s Truck Sales in Fairbank for 35 years and retired in April of 2019.
He married Dianna Hesse December 2nd, 1978 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank, IA. They lived on an acreage outside of Fairbank where they raised their three children.
John is survived by his wife Dianna, children Josh (Nichole) Griese of Fairbank, Melissa (Jeremy) Kolker of Swisher, Amanda (Andrew) Witte of North Liberty. Seven grandchildren, Jayden, Addison, and Emma Griese, Ayla and Stella Kolker, and Daxton and Lucy Witte. Sisters Bonnie Foust of Denver, Carolyn (Jerry) Zanko of Duluth, MN, Lisa Stasi (Gary Cavanaugh) of Omaha, NE, Janet (Leroy) Jacob of Omaha, NE, sister-in-law Kathy Griese of Denver, brothers and sisters in-laws; Mike (Glenda) Hesse of Fairbank, Nancy (Rick) Happel of Dunkerton, Becky (Doug) Lindsay of Masonville, Lonny (Barb) Hesse of Fairbank, Brian Hesse of Fairbank, along with many nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Clarice Griese, mother and father-in-law Melvin and Janola Hesse, brother Loren Griese, sister Donna Griese, and brothers-in-law John Foust, Bill Hesse and Ivan Hesse.
John was active in St. Peter Lutheran Church in Oran. He spent many years being a deacon and appreciated the congregation’s fellowship. He had a true joy for life and loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed attending all his grandchildren’s activities and always had his own way of telling them he loved them. He had a great sense of humor, even up to his last days. He loved golfing and fishing but thank goodness he didn’t have to rely on either to make a living.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Thursday October 13, 2022 at Woods Funeral Home and for one hour before services at the church on Friday.
Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Oran.
Interment: St. Peter Cemetery, rural Oran.
Memorials: May be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family for later designation.
The Family of John Griese would like to extend a thank you for all the love and support to family, friends and Cedar Valley Hospice.