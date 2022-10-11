John Ernest Griese, 66 of Fairbank passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. John was born July 26, 1956 in Waterloo the son of Ernest and Clarice (Ysen) Griese of Denver, IA. He was baptized August 15, 1956 at the Maxfield Church in Denver where he was also confirmed. He attended and graduated from Denver Community Schools with the class of 1974. John worked at Don’s Truck Sales in Fairbank for 35 years and retired in April of 2019.

He married Dianna Hesse December 2nd, 1978 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank, IA. They lived on an acreage outside of Fairbank where they raised their three children.