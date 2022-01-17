John Henrick Neuhaus, 93, of Shell Rock, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
John was born June 30, 1928, in Kesley, Iowa, the son of John and Gesine (Baro) Neuhaus. He attended school near rural Kesley until 1938 when the family moved southwest of Shell Rock. He attended Center Valley School and one year of high school in Shell Rock and then helped his dad on the farm. On September 14, 1951, he was united in marriage to Dixie Lee Green at Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. They made their home on the Neuhaus family farm where they crop farmed and raised cattle and hogs. Together they raised five children and all five enjoyed their experiences of helping on the farm. In 1999, John and Dixie moved into Shell Rock.
John was a longtime, faithful member of Peace Lutheran Church in Shell Rock where he served in several capacities over the years. In the community he served on the board of New Horizons and the Shell Rock Healthcare Center. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, traveling and family get togethers.
John is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dixie, of Shell Rock, four daughters; Susan (Larry) Johnson, of Clarksville, Paula (Daniel) Coulthard, of Parkersburg, Denise (Michael) Roegner, of Plymouth, and Jane (Robert) Rindels, of Shell Rock, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and a brother-in-law, Dick Miller, of Waverly. He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Stephen Neuhaus, two brothers and their wives; Helmut (Dora) Neuhaus and Henry (Wilma) Neuhaus, a sister, Margaret Miller and a grandson, Daniel Paul.
Visitation was held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. A private family burial will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is in charge of arrangements.