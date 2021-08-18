Everything is figureoutable.
That’s not a misspelt word, but rather a sign in Katie Johnston’s office at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School.
The new W-SR director of Educational Services got it during the COVID-19 pandemic as its message was fitting, but it has stayed with her. It captures how she feels about life and work beyond the challenge of working through a pandemic.
And she means it.
Johnston radiates the can-do positivity contained in the sign’s messaging as a person, and as a professional, as it is her job to help teachers reach their potential.
Johnston stepped into the role on July 30, when the district filled an opening after the departure of Bridgette Wagoner, who served in that post for 11 years. Wagoner now works as the director of curriculum and instruction in Mason City.
The past few weeks have been a learning curve for Johnston, as might be expected with any new job. She brings deep experience and vision to the table. which she has developed in her teaching and administrative careers so far.
In fact, Johnston’s arrival at the district is more of a comeback to familiar territory, albeit in a different position.
A 2007 graduate of Wartburg College, she taught first grade in Shell Rock for eight years.
Most recently, she was the principal at North Cedar Elementary in Cedar Falls, where she served for four years. Prior to that, she briefly worked as an associate principal at Hansen and Lincoln elementaries.
Johnston said she is thrilled to return to W-SR in a new capacity.
“What I am most excited about is really being able to focus time and energy on teaching and learning and how we can best support our students,” she said.
She said the pandemic modes of teaching and learning — in which educators, students and families were thrust last year — have yielded a lot of lessons.
Many of those — from sanitation to health habits to resilience — are likely to come in handy this fall, when the school, in accordance with Iowa law, will not be requiring masks or vaccinations, leaving the choices up to families.
“We have developed a deep toolbox of strategies to pull from to meet student needs,” she said.
However the fall may unfold, Johnston is confident the same problem-solving spirit that sustained the district through the thick of the pandemic will serve them well; after all, challenges can be handled with engaged and proactive approaches.
“My major goal for starting my work with W-SR is to establish strong relationships with staff, students and parents so that I can better understand the unique needs of schools in both Waverly and Shell Rock,” she said in an email to Waverly Newspapers. “From there, we can customize our approach to ensure all students are receiving the supports and challenges they need to be successful in school and beyond.”
Johnston’s husband, Nathan, a special education teacher in Cedar Falls and also a Wartburg grad, is just as delighted with his wife’s W-SR job as she is, as it opened doors for Johnston’s professional growth.
“It was a no-brainer decision to apply,” she said.
In their spare time, the Johnstons, including their first-grade daughter, enjoy the outdoors, cooking and spending quality time as a family.
At the district, the reception of the new director has been heartwarming.
“This is such a tight-knit community,” Johnston said.