Terrence Lindell, Professor of History at Wartburg College and local noted historian will be giving a guided tour of Harlington Cemetery with the Waverly Senior Center on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. The tour will begin at the cemetery by the maintenance building. The walking tour will cover uneven ground so participants should wear comfortable shoes. There is no cost to attend, and bottled water will be provided. (In case of rain, the tour will be rescheduled.)
Topics to be covered during the tour include:
• History of Harlington Cemetery & Origin of Its Name
• Waverly’s Early Families
• Civil War Veterans Buried in Harlington
• The Most Sensational Trial in Waverly’s History
• Bremer County’s First Lynching
• Observe How Grave Marker Styles Have Evolved
“The Waverly Senior Center provides many events and learning opportunities as part of their mission to engage seniors of all ages in the local community and its history. We hope those who attend will also stop by the Center and view the historical photographs that have been installed on the Center’s walls,” said Jo Lynn Redies, Waverly Senior Center Events Coordinator. The Waverly Senior Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, please call 319-352-5678.