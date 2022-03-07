Joseph “Joe” William Pace, 70, of Forest City, passed away on February 14, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Graveside services were held on February 19 at Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, with military honors provided by the Forest City American Legion Post No. 121.
Joe was born May 14, 1951, in Waverly, the son of Maurice “Pat” and Bernita (Volk) Pace. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1969. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1971, serving in the Philippines until his honorable discharge in 1973. After his return from the service, Joe worked in the parts department at Larry Lange Ford in Waterloo, where he met his future wife, Sherry Trumbull. Joe worked for Kamish Ford in Forest City from 1974 until 1983, when he began employment at G & H NAPA Motor Parts in Forest City, retiring in 2018. Joe and Sherry were married in Forest City on November 20, 1984, and their son Adam was born the following year.
Joe was a family man and enjoyed the time he spent with his wife Sherry, son Adam, and granddaughter Hadley, who was the twinkle in Grandpa’s eye! He enjoyed tinkering on anything, spending time outside, and fishing.
Joe enjoyed the customers through the years and treated everyone who came through the doors as a friend. He was generous and always available to anyone who needed help. Joe was a gifted storyteller and could turn the most ordinary occurrence into a hilarious tale. His wit, kind heart, infectious humor, and easy-going nature led to many strong friendships. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife Sherry, of Forest City; son Adam, of Forest City; granddaughter Hadley; and siblings Dr. Mike (Carol Joy) Pace, of Sparta, Wisconsin; Ann (Ken) Opatz, of Lisbon; Tim Pace, of Buckner, Missouri; Carol (Bob) Connolly, of Johnston; Dave (Karen) Pace, of Blue Springs, Missouri; sisters-in-law Pam (Dan) Alexander, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Teresa (Mark) Anderson, of Brandon, South Dakota; Carol Trumbull, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; ZoAnn Trumbull, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and many nieces and nephews.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother Steven Pace, brothers-in-law Greg Trumbull, Marty Trumbull, Lanny Williams and sister-in-law Wendy Williams.