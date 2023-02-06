A new judge was sworn in on Friday at the Bremer County Courthouse.
District Associate Judge Peter Newell conducted the investiture ceremony of Elizabeth Batey, who took the oath of office in the presence of her family, friends and colleagues on Feb. 3.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Batey to Judicial District 2A on Dec. 2. Prior to that, Batey served as a magistrate for Butler County and practiced law at the family firm founded by her father, Patrick, and her uncle, Richard, Vickers Law Office in Greene.
A Greene native, Batey earned her undergraduate degree in ethics and public policy from the University of Iowa in 2011 and her law degree from the Drake University Law School in 2015 with high honors.
Batey, 34, fills a vacancy created by the addition of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the legislature in this year’s session, according to a press release form the governor’s office. Judicial Election District 2A includes Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago and Worth counties.
At the ceremony on Friday, Newell praised Batey’s accomplishments and temperament.
“I had the privilege of working with Ms. Batey, she has distinguished herself as a lawyer of great integrity, honesty and knowledge of the law,” Newell said in his remarks from the bench. “Ms. Batey was always dependable, she was prepared and professional in court. She was also an outstanding advocate for children and parents in the juvenile court system.”
Newell added that as a magistrate, which Batey became in 2019, she distinguished herself with her “demeanor, her patience and her knowledge of the law.” He also lauded her promptness in filing her decisions and her thoughtfulness in articulating her arguments.
Newell said he felt honored when Batey asked him to preside over the ceremony.
With her children, sitting in the counsel chairs, where typically the prosecution team sits, Batey raised her right hand and took the oath of office.
About two dozen spectators sat in the pews of the courtroom, including family members and colleagues. Judge Karen Salic, a district associate judge for District 2A was present, as was Judge Christopher Foy who watched the ceremony from the vantage point of a juror’s chair.
It was an emotional moment for the Vickers and Batey families as this was a special point in their history. For the Vickers brothers, who had practiced in Greene for decades, it was an affirmation that the values and the experience they had provided as a training ground to their daughter and niece had served her well in her career. It also meant that their legacy in the legal profession will be continued for a second generation, this time from the bench.
But it was also a celebration for the larger legal community to see one of their own, who grew up in the judicial district, take the oath of office to “administer justice according to the law, equally to the rich and the poor.”
As part of the ceremony, Batey’s husband helped her put on the judicial robe, which already had her initials.
“This is the first investiture ceremony I have ever been to so I am not sure how these go,” Batey said.
The court reporter, who was present from Mason City by phone, interrupted Batey, asking her to speak louder, saying her speech was “a little bit soft,” a remark which caused laughter in the courtroom. Court reporters are in short supply in the state and this celebratory event spotlighted that scarcity.
Batey started her remarks over, in a louder voice, for the benefit of the court reporter.
“It isn’t very often that we get to publicly express our gratitude for our family and friends and colleagues,” she said.
She thanked Newell for trusting her to represent and advocate for the children who find themselves under the court’s jurisdiction and added that she would miss doing that work. Batey expressed her gratitude to Salic as well, adding that she has modeled for her how you can be a judge and continue to be an advocate for children.
Batey then thanked her father and uncle for hiring her fresh out of law school to practice alongside them and learn from their experience. She finally turned to her husband and her kids and thanked them for their support and for having supper without her when she has to prepare for court the next day.
Some of the most memorable and light-hearted moments came after all the words were said and the official part of the ceremony was concluded.
It is then when the kids climbed into their parents’ arms and encouraged by Judge Newell, sat in his chair. So thrilled was Newell about this new generation taking his seat, albeit in jest, that he went back to his chambers and brought out a real gavel, a special gift he displays in his office and a memento of his and his wife’s visit to the United States Supreme Court years ago. He then gave it to the little boy so he could swing it.
Before the group went out to celebrate, Bremer County Attorney Darius Robinson stopped in to congratulate the new judge.
Batey’s dad, Patrick, later told Waverly Newspapers he never really thought that his daughter may become a judge one day.
“I am really very, very proud of Elizabeth,” he said in his succinct way.