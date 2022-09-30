For the third time in five years, a judge has struck down the Iowa Legislature’s efforts to criminalize the use of cameras in agriculture facilities and other businesses.

“The United States Constitution does not allow such a singling out of the exercise of a constitutional right,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose ruled on Monday. She said the latest version of Iowa’s so-called “ag-gag laws,” which are aimed at limiting undercover investigations into businesses, “does not limit its reach to specific instances of using a camera, such as a ‘peeping Tom’ situation. Rather, the act only punishes a trespasser exercising a constitutional right.”