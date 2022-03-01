Julia “Judy” Arlene Vogel Engelbrecht returned to her lord on March 1, 2022. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on November 28, 1929, to George and Erna Vogel, and was the sixth of nine children.
Judy always said she came to Waverly to sing in the Wartburg choir and never dreamed she would stay the rest of her life. She met the love of her life, Bill Engelbrecht, while attending Wartburg and they married on July 1, 1951. They resided in Waverly their entire married life.
Faith and family were the center of Judy’s life. Over the years she was an active and faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School; she served on church counsel, was a member of Heist circle, sang in the choir and served on countless committees. She was also involved in a number of social groups including the PEO sisterhood, Pumpkin Seeds and several bridge clubs. Being a homemaker “extraordinaire”, however, was her favorite role, with cooking, baking and gardening being favorite activities. Many were blessed to enjoy a meal she had prepared or special treats that she shared.
Judy’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest source of pride and enjoyment. Sons John, David (Beth Lageschulte), Edwin (Carla Jean Plate), and daughter Ann (Doug Benschoter), along with grandchildren William (Callie)Engelbrecht, Katharine (Matt) Stierman, Ellen (Andrew) Bell, Erika (Jimmy) Bennett, Allison (Brandon) Caldwell, Thomas (Jessica) Engelbrecht, Grant (Erika) Benschoter, Seth (Tricia) Engelbrecht, Leah (Micah) Niebor and Claire Benschoter, as well as 23 great-grandchildren, were frequently together to enjoy activities and each other. Judy is also survived by sister Martha (Charles) Boyer and brother David (Patricia) Vogel. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill (March 2006), parents George and Erna Vogel, four brothers — George, Howard, Harold, and Paul, sisters Erna Stephenson and Eleanor Koster and great-granddaughter Ella Jo Engelbrecht.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastors Mark Anderson and Mike Blair presiding. The livestream link to view the service is https://youtu.be/WAlDPSeJGnI. A private family burial will be in Harlington Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials can be directed to St Paul’s Lutheran School, Wartburg College or Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
Judy’s strong faith based values and commitment to family and friends were reflected in every aspect of her life. Her kind and generous ways will be missed by all.
