Julie Ann (Druckrey) Harms passed away peacefully on Oct. 10, 2022, at the age of 55 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo.
Julie was born May 19, 1967, to David and Donna (Kovars) Druckrey. She was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin and spent her first years in Bear Valley, Wisconsin at her family’s cheese factory (Buena Vista Cheese Factory). Later, the family purchased their family home in nearby Spring Green, Wisconsin. Julie attended River Valley schools until her junior year and graduated from Racine Lutheran High School in 1985. In the fall of 1985, she attended Wartburg College, initially seeking an accounting degree, but eventually changed to management and sales. It was there that she met a farm boy, Daniel, who helped her rescue her Snickers candy bar from the vending machine. He stole her candy bar, but she stole his heart. The couple settled in Waverly upon their graduation from Wartburg College. Dan and Julie married on September 3, 1988, and shared a wonderful 34 year marriage. During their time together, Julie had many occupations including loving mother to four children and one grandson, housekeeper, waitress, and most memorably, people greeter. Julie was also a lifetime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.