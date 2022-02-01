Julie J. Bradley, 58, of Tripoli, died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, after a courageous battle with cancer, with her loving husband at her side.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli with Rev. Tyler Hoey officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Visitation will precede services at the Church on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Julie’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Julie Jeanette, daughter of Marvin and Jeanette (Zingg) Price was born September 16, 1963, in Black Hawk County, Iowa. She graduated from Tripoli High School with the class of 1982. Julie was united in marriage with Rick Bradley on August 17, 2002, at the Little Brown Church, near Nashua. She worked at Tripoli Nursing & Rehab for 17 years. Julie enjoyed reading, gardening, garage sales, antiquing and spending time with family. She and her husband, Rick ran the Tripoli Car Show for several years and attended many other Car Shows over the years, showing their TransAm “Bandit”.
Julie is survived by her husband, Rick, of Tripoli; children, Dustin Cripe, of Texas, Anthony Richmond, of Cedar Falls, and Amanda (Luis Nino) Richmond, of Marshalltown; grandson, Kayde Nino, of Marshalltown; step-daughter, Hope Bradley; brother, Dale (Marcia) Price, of Sumner; four nephews, Kevin (Stacie) Price, Jeremy (Jannelle) Price, Daniel (Amy) Price, and Matthew (Savannah) Price; several great-nieces and great-nephews; brothers-in-law, Russell (Brenda) Bradley, of Tripoli, and Kenny (Jane) Bradley, of Allison; sister-in-law, Susan (Stan) Swingen, of Allison; and honorary family members, Jim and Candy Hundley, of Waverly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Frances Price; and niece, Kelly Jo Lester.