Stephen P Main and Elaine C Main to Stephen P Main, Elaine C Main and Elizabeth Ann Main, quit claim deed, NW 5-92-14 WITH EX, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.

Sugar Beet LLC to Hyrule Properties LLC, quit claim deed, WAVERLY SUGAR BEET UTILITY CONDOMINIUMS Unit: 13 SW 35-92-14 Parcel: Y, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.