Stephen P Main and Elaine C Main to Stephen P Main, Elaine C Main and Elizabeth Ann Main, quit claim deed, NW 5-92-14 WITH EX, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Sugar Beet LLC to Hyrule Properties LLC, quit claim deed, WAVERLY SUGAR BEET UTILITY CONDOMINIUMS Unit: 13 SW 35-92-14 Parcel: Y, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Brian Schneider and Melissa Schneider to GBR Real Estate LLC, warranty/court officer deed, W57FT S1/2 WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 7 Block: 17, $17.00, $215.20, $135,000.00.
Jeffrey B Allen and Margaret E Allen to Jonathan T Roth, warranty/court officer deed, RUSTIC HILLS 8TH ADDITION Lot: 10, $17.00, $803.20, $502,500.00.
Becky L Miller and Douglas W Merbach to Tiffany J Vanriper, warranty/court officer deed, W35FT DENVER CLAUSING’S ADDITION (DENVER) Lot: 1 Block: 1 and DENVER CLAUSING’S ADDITION (DENVER) Lot: 2 Block: 1, $17.00, $359.20, $225,000.00.
Thomas A Ray and Luann J Ray to Jeremy Hanna and Anne White, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY JADESTONE ADDITION Lot: 28, $17.00, $639.20, $400,000.00.
Ronald A Wolff Estate and Ronald G Wolff EX to Wesley Hammel and Torrey Hammel, warranty/court officer deed, SUB Lot: 6 NW 11-91-12, $17.00, $217.60, $136,500.00.
Tamara Buettgenbach EST and Courtney L Walkner EX to Garry Davis and Ruth Davis, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES OF WAVERLY Ill CONDO Unit: 313, $17.00, $277.60, $174,000.00.
Dennis Klocke and Lori Klocke to Cedar River Construction LLC, warranty/court officer deed, SW SE 6-93-14, NW NE 7-93-14, and KLOCKE WOODS SUBDIVISION Lot: 1 SW SW 5-93-14, $27.00, $345.60, $216,300.00.
Curtis Sheeley to Curtis Sheelet and Shelley Klunder, quit claim deed, AP N1/2 Lot: 8 SE 23-91-13, AP N1/2 Lot: 13 SE 23-91-13, and AP N1/2 Lot: 10 SE 23-91-13, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Jason Overmann and Sandra Overmann to Kaitlyn M Taylor and Travis C Banks, warranty/court officer deed, NE NW 10-91-14, $17.00, $447.20, $279,900.00.
Lindsey R Lambert to Katrina Mohamed and Ahmed E Mohamed Bahaaeldin, warranty/court officer deed, S1/2 WAVERLY HESS, JACOB ADDITION Lot: 3 and S1/2 WAVERLY HESS, JACOB ADDITION Lot: 4, $12.00, $236.00, $147,850.00.
Kelly A Ladage and Julie L Ladage to Erica Newbrough, warranty/court officer deed, N34FT TRIPOLI LESTER’S ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 20, TRIPOLI LESTER’S ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 20, and S26FT TRIPOLI LESTER’S ADDITION Lot: 8 Block: 20.
Jordan Brashears and Panisara Brashears to Cordell Bolhuis, Lot: 17 SE SW 24-93-11, $17.00, $218.40, $137,000.00.
James D Vowels and Patricia Vowels to Mitchell Scott Marlatt and Lauren Lee Marlatt, warranty/court officer deed, W1/2 WAVERLY STURDEVANTS, W. ADD Block: 18, $17.00, $304.80, $191,000.00.
Delores C Coonradt to Waverly Health Center, warranty/court officer deed, SUB WAVERLY Lot: 1 Block: 87 SW NE 3-91-14 and SUB WAVERLY Lot: 2 Block: 87 SW NE 3-91-14, $12.00, $559.20, $350,000.00.
Brian T Poehnelt and Jana Poehnel to Vicky L Oakley TR and TRUST BETWEEN NATL EQUITY INC DODGE N P JR, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY IMPALA SUBDIVISION Lot: 27, $17.00, $735.20, $460,000.00.
Vicky L Oakley TR and TRUST BETWEEN NATL EQUITY INC DODGE N P JR to William S Baker and Sharmila Baker, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY IMPALA SUBDIVISION Lot: 27, $17.00, $735.20, $460,000.00.
Dan White and Monica White to David H Aldridge and Lynn A Aldridge, warranty/court officer deed, RUSTIC HILLS 4TH ADDITION Lot: 2, $17.00, $103.20, $65,000.00.
Colbey Vance, Emily Vance, and Emily Henrickson to Andrew Johnson and Kelly Johnson, warranty/court officer deed, N420FT W280FT NW NE 27-91-14, $12.00, $607.20, $380,000.00.
Anthony Lee to Chad L Howard, warranty/court officer deed, S56FT Lot: 14 SW 3-92-12, $12.00, $183.20, $115,000.00.
Donnie A Rathe and Heeja Rathe to Allen Eugene Blasberg, warranty/court officer deed, SE NW 12-92-12, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Randeen Ellefson and Attorney Dan Ellefson to Justin A Helmers, other-deed, WAVERLY HIGHLAND FIRST ADDITION Lot: 2, $12.00, $311.20, $195,000.00.
Derek Hruska and Lindsi Hruska to Dianne E Westendorf, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HICKORY HEIGHTS ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 2, $12.00, $359.20, $225,000.00.
Dean R Hutchinson and Barbara J Hutchinson to Marc R Schweer and Suzy M Schares, other-deed, SE 5-91-14 Parcel: C, $17.00, $523.20, $327,500.00.
Jonas D Schnack EST and Jennifer Langer ADM to Derek C Adams, other-deed, WAVERLY HINDS ADDITION Lot: 17, $12.00, $455.20, $285,000.00.
Craig Pavelec and Bailie Pavelec to Sara Kallenberger, other-deed, TRIPOLI Lot: 1 Block: 34 and TRIPOLI Lot: 2 Block: 34, $17.00, $148.00, $93,000.00.
Eugene W Lieb, Margaret M Lieb and Attorney Eugene W Lieb to Jason E Overmann and Sandra A Overmann, warranty/court officer deed, WINZENBURG ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 1 and WINZENBURG ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 1, $17.00, $415.20, $260,000.00.
Jeffry R Bloom, Julie Bloom and Attorney Julie Bloom to William Brincks and Steph Brincks, warranty/court officer deed, FREDERIKA MICHENER’S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 19, $17.00, $76.00, $48,000.00.
Richard J Buhr EST and June H Buhr EX to June H Buhr, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI HAGE’S ADDITION JH Lot: 6 Block: 45, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
City of Plainfield to Public, other-deed, ALLEY WEST OF PLAINFIELD DEAN & PIKE’S ADDITION Lot: 130 Block: 34 and ALLEY WEST OF PLAINFIELD DEAN & PIKE’S ADDITION Lot: 131 Block: 34, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Verdeen Pavelec to Craig Pavelec and Bailie Pavelec, warranty/court officer deed, NW 11-91-12, $17.00, $146.40, $92,000.00.
Bryce F Seegers TR and Bryce F Seegers REVTR to Eric Symmonds and Kayleen Symmonds, warranty/court officer deed, NW 21-91-13 Parcel: N, $12.00, $31.20, $20,000.00.
Terri J Seegers REVTR and Terri J Seegers TR to Eric Symmonds and Kayleen Symmonds, warranty/court officer deed, NW 21-91-13 Parcel: N, $12.00, $31.20, $20,000.00.
John E Kipp and Penni A Kipp to John E Kipp and Penni S Kipp, quit claim deed, BLOESER’S SUBDIVISION Lot: 4 Block: 20 NE NE 26-91-13, $22.00, $0.00, $1.00.
Herez 2 U Too LLC to Swarm Sports Bar & Grille LLC, warranty/court officer deed, E24FT W50FT SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 6 Block: 25, $17.00, $319.20, $200,000.00.
Ashley F Ball to Amy L Hartness, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER FASEL’S ADDITION Lot: 6, $12.00, $128.00, $80,300.00.
Christian Hartness to Amy L Hartness, quit claim deed, SUMNER FASEL’S ADDITION Lot: 6, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.