Darren E Ulenhopp and Erika Uhlenhopp to Randall H Beichley and Susan K Beichley, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CRETZMEYER'S ADDITION Loi: 2 Block: 20, $17.00, $295.20, $185,000.00.
Marcia Alvarez to Kathrine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 5 and
N1 /2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Darrell L Wenzel and Krista M Wenzel to George F McFarlane and Christine A McFarlane, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY AUGUSTA PATIO HOMES Unit: 4, $17.00, $616.80, $386,000.00.
John J Folkerds EST to Esther V Folkerds EX to Esther V Folkerds, warranty/court officer deed, NE 30-91-13, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Brad R Buhrow to Courtney R Ott to Kayla M Ott, warranty/court officer deed, AP N1/2 Lot: 2 NE 26-91-13, $17.00, $231.20, $145,000.00.
Shantel Strelow to Derek M Kohlmeyer and Jordan M Kohlmeyer, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER FRIDLEY'S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 1, $12.00, $255.20, $160,000.00.
Nathan L Moeller to Kristen M Manson, warranty/court officer deed, AP N1/2 Lot: 2 NW 10-92-12 and AP N1 /2 Lot: 8 NW 10-92-12, $17.00, $239.20, $150,000.00.
Douglas D Nolte, Therese D Evans and Therese D Nolte to David Wayne Cravens and Angela Therese Cravens, warranty/court officer deed, AP S1 /2 Lot: 24 SE 23-91-13 and AP S1 /2 Lot: 21 SE 23-91-13, $17.00, $238.40, $149,500.00.
A to Z rentals to Hooked Up Shelf Storage LLC, warranty/court officer deed, NE NW 11-91-12, $17.00, $303.20, $190,000.00.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Thomas Le Adams, Jane Le Adams and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other-deed, WAVERLY EISENACH VILLAGE 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 26 Unit: 1, $22.00, $431.20, $270,000.00.
Kevin J Sutton and Kelly D Sutton to Wesley J Sutton and Kayla P Sutton, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CRESTWOOD PARK ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 9, $17.00, $148.80, $93,400.00.
Darwin Lawrence Mauer to Next Gen Lumetta INvestments LLC, warranty/court officer deed, N1/2 DENVER Lot: 5 Block: 14 and N1 /2 DENVER Lot: 6 Block: 14, $17.00, $159.20, $100,000.00.
Hailee Jo Hunter, Hailee J Podhaski and Hailee J Podhaski to Mitchell Forness, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY RIDGEWOOD ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 7, $17.00, $455.20, $285,000.00.
Verne Howard Wagner EST, Verne H Wagner EST and Alvin H Wagner EX to Alvin H Wagner, warranty/court officer deed, NE 33-91-14, S1/2 SE NW 33-91-14 and NE SW 33-91-14, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Timothy J Corcoran and Sara N Corcoran to Brooke Johnson, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY PRAIRIE PARK 2ND ADD Lot: 15, $17.00, $791.20, $495,000.00.
Alexis Lachino, Serafin Lachino and Alexiz Holmes to Branden Ladage, warranty/court officer deed, READLYN FETTKETHER ADDITION Lot: 8, $17.00, $175.20, $110,000.00.
Delores C Coonradt to Trent Poppe and Tonya Poppe, other-deed, WAVERLY WILLOW LAWN 4TH ADDITION Lot: 11 Block: 3, $17.00, $563.20, $352,500.00.
Panther Builders LLC to Nikoli Falenschek and Maggie Falenschek, other-deed, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 51, $12.00, $685.60, $428,864.00.
Donald C Franzen and Kathy K Franzen to Jay Franzen and Donald C Prickett, other-deed, N1 /2 PLAINFIELD Lot: 119 Block: 32 and PLAINFIELD Lot: 120 Block: 32, $17.00, $283.20, $177,500.00.
Rodney Dietz, Jolene S Dietz and Jolene S Haack to Jordan Boevers, other-deed, WAVERLY CRESTWOOD PARK ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 7, $12.00, $255.20, $160,000.00.
Brandt M Hofer and Amanda M Hofer to Mark Deming and Jean Deming, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HIGHPOINT 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 10, $17.00, $1,028.00, $643,000.00.
Mary Ungs and Mary Lou Ungs to Thomas G Martin, warranty/court officer deed, N29FT READLYN Lot: 16 and 40FT READLYN Lot: 17, $17.00, $146.40, $91,570.00.
William D BEck and Angela K Beck to Robert F Spainhower and Bobbi Jo Spainhower, warranty/court officer deed, GIELAU ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 2 SW SE 16-91-13 and GIELAU ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 2 SW SE 16-91-13, $17.00, $599.20, $375,000.00.
BLC INC to Morgan Dornbier and Brian Thoreson, warranty/court officer deed, EX PARCEL WW WAVERLY OMNI 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 6, $17.00, $706.40, $442,000.00.
Mario A Parecki, Roxanna R Wagner Parecki and Roxanna R Wagner Parecki to Jay J Clemens and Leahann Clemens, warranty/court officer deed, SE 16-91-13 Parcel: L, $17.00, $943.20, $590,000.00.
Calvin L Brody to Bremer County Iowa, quit claim deed, OUTLOT B WILLOW VIEW 2 24-91-13, $0.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Aimee J Holmquist, Jeffrey L Lucas and Aimee J Lucas to Philip M Henry, warranty/court officer deed, N1/2 WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY'S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 50 and N1 /2 WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY'S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 50, $17.00, $271.20, $170,000.00.
Gina M Makarios to Michael Mortimer McMahon Jr, warranty/court officer deed, W1/2 S132FT SUB Lot: 4 SE NE 2-91-14, $17.00, $231.20, $145,000.00.
Nicholbob LLC to Andrew Steirt and Mallory Steiert, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY'S ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 44, $17.00, $239.20, $150,000.00.
James R Meyer and Judy A Meyer to Meyer Family Trust, James R Meyer TR, Judy A Meyer TR, other-deed, NW SW 18-91-14, $27.00, $0.00, $1.00.