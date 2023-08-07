Tracy V Buchholz to Ronald E Seeley and Mary A Seeley, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI BERLIN'S 4TH ADDITION Lot: 28, $12.00, $44.80, $28,500.00.
Dale J Schnadt and Susan M Schnadt to Michael Rochford and Molly Rochford, warranty/court officer deed, W1 /2 SW 32-93-11 Parcel: B, $17.00, $39.20, $25,000.00.
Andrew L Boeckman and Ginny M Boeckman to Manzano Properties LLC, warranty/court officer deed, AP Lot: 38 SE 23-93-11 and AP Lot: 39 SE 23-93-11, $17.00, $63.20, $39,600.00.
Russell E Stensland and Lynette K Stensland to Russell E Stensland and Lynette K Stensland, quit claim deed, SUB Lot: 9 SW 2-91-14 WITH EX, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Martinek Properties LLC to Jenna M Bain and Brandon J Bain, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CEDAR LANE ACRES Lot: 16 and WAVERLY CEDAR LANE ACRES Lot: 17, $17.00, $599.20, $375,000.00.
Gabe E Shepard and Emily L Shepard to Justin R Lockard and Jennifer L Lockard, warranty/court officer deed, NE NW NE 22-91-13 Parcel: R, $17.00, $207.20, $130,000.00.
Kimberline K Endelman EST and John Endelman ADM to John Endelman, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CRESTWOOD PARK ADDITION Lot: 9 Block: 7, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
David D Nuss to City of Sumner, warranty/court officer deed, W30FT & E3FT W33FT SUMNER LITTELL'S ADDITION Lot: 25, $12.00, $88.00, $55,200.00.
Marvel A Hage and William B J Wahner to Marvel A Hage and William B J Wahner, quit claim deed, SW NW 10-92-11, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Erica J Slack to Jeffrey Meyers and Julie Meyers, warranty/court officer deed, E25FT WAVERLY RIDGEWOOD ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 10 and WAVERLY RIDGEWOOD ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 10, $17.00, $440.80, $276,000.00.
Lorain P Diercks EST, Sherryl Lynn Barker EX and Michael James Diercks to MB Investments LLC, warranty/court officer deed, NE 20-92-13, $22.00, $87.20, $55,000.00.
Darrel F Cox EST and Brian Cox EX to Ryan M Cox and Abigail J Cox, warranty/court officer deed, SW SW 15-91-11 Parcel: I, $17.00, $555.20, $347,500.00.
Gabe E Shepard and Emily L Shepard to Blake Sorensen and Aimee Sorensen, warranty/court officer deed, NE NW NE 22-91-13 Parcel: S, $17.00, $695.20, $435,000.00.
Terry J Leyh and Christine A Leyh to ABNER LLC, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 1 Block: 13, SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 2 Block· 13 and SUMNER SW SW 24-93-11 Parcel: KK, $17.00, $131.20, $82,500.00.
Philip M Henry to J & P Limited LLC, quit claim deed, N1/2 WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY'S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 50 and N112 WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY'S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 50, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Tamara J Rosol to Daniel Meek, warranty/court officer deed, FREDERIKA MICHENER'S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 20 Parcel: L, FREDERIKA MICHENER'S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 20 Parcel: L and FREDERIKA MICHENER'S ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 20 Parcel: L, $17.00, $31.20, $20,000.00.
Adam G Hagensick and Rosemary A Hagensick to Adam Hanson, warranty/court officer deed, FR WAVERLY WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 2 Block: 1 and FR WAVERLY WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 1 Block: 1 ALLEY, $22.00, $508.00, $318,000.00.
Ronald E Seeley and Mary A Seeley to Julie Happel and Scott Blasberg, quit claim deed, TRIPOLI BERLIN'S 4TH ADDITION Lot: 28, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Dennis Wedeking EST and Crystal Wedeking to Crystal Wedeking, warranty/court officer deed, SE 6-92-14 Parcel: C, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Donis P Frisch to Dallas Charles Oberbroeckling and Dannie Duane Oberbroeckling, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER CORKERY ADDITION Lot: 2, $12.00, $228.00, $143,000.00.
Benjamin Pries, Jordan R Pries and Jordan R Olson to Mallory A Steege, other-deed, WAVERLY CEDAR GLYN ADDITIOIN Lot: 7 and N42FT WAVERLY CEDAR GLYN ADDITIOIN Lot: 8, $12.00, $376.00, $235,500.00.
Vernon L House EST, Lisa D McNeilus EX and William G House EX to William G House, other-deed, EX W15FT TRIPOLI HA TTENDORF'S ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 70 and TRIPOLI HATTENDORF'S ADDITION Lot: 8 Block: 70, $17.00, $0.00, $127,000.00.
Jason Lange and Crystal Lange to Thomas Miller and Jamie Miller, quit claim deed, N23FT TRIPOLI CLAUSING'S SUBDIVISION Lot: 8 Block: 23, $12.00, $47.20, $30,000.00.
Daryl L Rieck EST, Jeffrey Rieck EX and Jeremy Rieck EX toJeffrey Rieck and Jeremy Rieck, other-deed, SE 18-93-11, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Audrey Dettmer to James J Wheeler REVTR, Margaret H Wheeler REVTR, James J WHeeler TR and Margaret H Wheeler TR, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY WILLOW LAWN 4TH ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 1, $17.00, $311.20, $195,000.00.
Joshua Hamm and Brooke Hamm to Katherine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 5 and N1 /2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.