Lauren Munson has tons of energy and she has a plan on how to use it.
She puts herself right in the middle of things and keeps rolling with it.
One would think that she would be taking the summer before going to college to rest and pamper herself while still at her parents’ house.
But that would be so out of character for her.
She has five jobs this summer. She’s a lifeguard and a swim instructor at the Shell Rock Aquatic Center, she’s a waitress and bartender at Riverview Cafe in town, she’s a dog sitter and a babysitter, and an Americorps member at the Bremer County Food Pantry.
As if that is not enough to keep her busy, she enjoys volunteering at food banks and mobile pantries.
On July 4, she will be honored by her community as Miss Shell Rock, a title awarded to an up-and-coming person whose community involvement and drive to make a difference in the lives of the people that surround her is exemplary.
In Lauren’s case, it could not have been more fitting to become Miss Shell Rock as through her actions, and with her spirit, she is a true embodiment of community mindedness and engagement the award carries.
On July 4, as she waves to the parade watchers and showers the kids with candy to fill their plastic bags, Lauren will quietly be saying goodbye to her community for now.
In the fall, she will be attending Iowa State University, where she hopes to study biology and pre-med, which will prepare her for her ultimate goal to become a dentist. She’s already picked a minor in business as well.
So many precious memories will leave with her, so she hopes they will be able to sustain her through the first couple of months of campus life before Thanksgiving brings her back home to her parents, Kurtis and Claire.
In high school, where she was a 4.0 student, there was hardly a club or an activity Lauren was not a part of. She was in the Spanish Club, in the National Honors Society, and the Excel Club among others.
“I worked really hard on my school work,” she said.
Outside of school, her main passion was working on FFA projects.
She graduated from W-SR in May, then ran as Queen candidate for the Butler County Fair in June and on Tuesday, she will represent her hometown as Miss Shell Rock.
“I see it more as an opportunity that I get to do these things than as overwhelming,” she said.
Just two years ago, her sister, Emma, was Miss Shell Rock in 2021, which creates a special bond between the siblings.
Lauren is excited about the opportunity to represent her town as Miss Shell Rock.
She will be at the head of the July 4 parade, right behind the main banner and the colors, and just in front of the Little Mr. and Ms. Shell Rock.
Lauren will be driven by her best friend, Karissa Oldenburger, who will be a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in the fall.
The two became friends over the years while working on FFA projects and waitressing at Riverview Cafe in town.
Since Lauren is so closely connected with her community, she thought she needed to step away and explore her own growth at a good distance from home as a college student.
“If I had gone to UNI, I would have been home every weekend,” she said, recalling how tempting this seemed when she was sifting through college choices.
One advantage of staying closer to home would have been that she would be able to see her dog, Tank, every weekend, but in the end, she settled for Iowa State but not before learning that there is a dog park in town and Tank would be able to come with her parents and they could play in the park.
All of these upcoming changes are not scary for Lauren, who can rationalize their need for her growth as an adult.
But when it comes to saying goodbye, albeit for just a few months, to places she has lived her entire life, to friends she has cherished for years, especially those in her “framily,” with whom she camps and travels, to siblings and parents she has shared everything with for as long as she could remember, and to parting with Tank, the sweetest 6-pound morkie, that may not be as easy as it sounds on paper.
“I really want to involve myself when I get to college,” she said. “I want to make as much as I can of the experience.”
That’s why this July 4 has a special meaning for her.
“I’m gonna miss everyone in our community, I love everyone here,” she said. “I am proud to come from this community.”