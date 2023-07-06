Llewellyn Williams Sr. to Mark Manson, warranty/court officer deed, EX S1 ROD TRIPOLI SCHROETER'S PLAT Lot: 2 Block: 35, $17.00, $23.20, $15,000.00.
Jay E Patterson and Marlys J Patterson to Leon Martin, warranty/court officer deed, PRESTI EN'S SUBDIVISION Lot: 23 NW 25-91-13 and E1/2 PRESTI EN'S SUBDIVISION Lot: 20 NW 25-91-13, $12.00, $223.20, $140,000.00.
Dennis J Olson and Susan Olson to Darryl D Schock and Peggy A Schock, warranty/court officer deed, E1/2 VAC ALLEY & TRIPOLI BERLIN'S 3RD ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 2, $17.00, $271.20, $170,000.00.
Min Yang and Mary E Yang to Min Yang and Mary E Yang, quit claim deed, WAVERLY CRETZMEYER'S ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 26, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Ray M Boots EST and Clerk of District Court to Myra R Boots, other-deed, NW NW 226-91-11, NE NW 26-91-11 and NE NE 26-91-11, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Bernice I Kappmeyer REVTR, Karlton G Kappmeyer TR and Kenneth A Kappmeyer TR to Kappmeyer Family Farm LLC, quit claim deed, NW 5-92-13 and NE 6-92-13, $27.00, $0.00, $1.00.
Next Generation Investment LLC to LGDANW LLC, contract, WAVERLY KNOTTS ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 57, $42.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Randy D Draper and Brooke A Draper to Michael L Keeran and Samantha R Jeeran, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY PARKVIEW ESTATES Lot: 17, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Brian D Hoelscher and Rebecca Hoelscher to Ryan Bagby and Jennifer Bagby, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CRESTWOOD PARK ADDITION Lot: 10 Block: 4, $17.00, $527.20, $330,000.00.
David P Meyer and Paula K Meyer to John O Kleitsch and Nancy J Kleitsch, warranty/court officer deed, NE 7-91-12 Parcel: C, $17.00, $479.20, $300,000.00.
Sue A Hruza and Daniel J Hruza to Sue A Hruza, quit claim deed, WAVERLY LEDGES CONDOMINIUM Block: B Unit: 12, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Susan Kay Stoffregen EST and Jeremy Stoffregen EX to Jeremy Stoffregen and Brenda Stoffregen, warranty/court officer deed, S1/2 S1/2 Lot: 7 NW and NW NE SW 1-91-14, $22.00, $0.00.
Chad F Alber to Edward Kruse and Inez Kruse, warranty/court officer deed, AP SUMNER Lot: 41 SE 23-93-11, $17.00, $235.20, $147,500.00.
Ramitz Kajtazovic and Katka Kajtazovic to Alice A Stone, warranty/court officer deed, NW SE 28-91-13, $17.00, $575.20, $359,900,00.
SLG LLC to Dennis Palmer and Tamara Palmer, warranty/court officer deed, ARROWHEAD RIDGE SUBDIVISION PLAT 3 Lot: 54, $17.00, $147.20, $92,500.00.
Dean Francis Shinstine and Brenda Marie Shinstine to Irma B Schwartz, warranty/court officer deed, NE NW 20-92-13 Parcel: D, $17.00, $63.20, $40,000.00.
Elizabeth Schuler to Andrew P Dahlke and Jennifer M Dahlke, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS GOLF CLUB ADDITION Lot: 107, $17.00, $722.40, $452,000.00.
Vicky J Converse to Kevin Converse, warranty/court officer deed, SW 3-93-12, SW NW 10-93-12, SW SW 2-93-12, SE NE 3-93-12, SE 3-93-12, NE 10-93-12, SE 10-93-12 Parcel: A and SW 11-93-12 Parcel: D, $32.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Richard Morgan to Eric Fibikar and Jill Fibikar, warranty/court officer deed, NW NW 20-93-14, $12.00, $79.20, $50,000.00.
Monica Peterson and Monica L Peterson to Anthony J Harks and Michelle R Harks, warranty/court officer deed, E725FT HILL TOP SUBDIVISION Lot: 9, $17.00, $703.20, $440,000.00.
Kenneth Kappmeyer, Nancy Kappmeyer, Karlton Kappmeyer, Pauline Kappmeyer, Kelvin Kappmeyer, Chris Kappmeyer, Aundrea Schrupp and Aundrea F Kappmeyer to Kappmeyer Family Farm LLC, quit claim deed, NW 5-92-13 and NE 6-92-13 EXCEPT PARCEL A, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.
City of Tripoli to Nathan J Borrett and Lindsey J Borrett, quit claim deed, VACATED ALLEY WEST OF TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN'S ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 82 and VACATED ALLEY WEST OF TRIPOLI CARSTENS EN'S ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 82, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Ryan Roach and Amanda Roach to Amanda Roach, quit claim deed, WAVERLY OMNI 1 ST ADDITION Lot 3, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Patricia K Busch EST and Tamara Moore EX to Tamara Moore, other-deed, Lot: 6 Block: 76 SW NE 3-91-14 and 1/3 INT WAVERLY SECOND HOME ADDITION Lot: 14 Block: 1, $17.00, $0.00, $113,668.39.
Dane M Debower, Daeneen D Debower and Judith to Troy Heusinkvelt and Lisa Heusinkvelt, quit claim deed, NW SW 18-91-13 Parcel: M, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
BLEDCO INC to Sumner Daycare & Learning Center, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 3 Block: 12 and SUMNER SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 4 Block: 12 EX N66FT, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Brenda S Gibson and Kent B Gibson to Kent B Gibson, quit claim deed, SE 14-91-13, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Kent B Gibson and Brenda S Gibson to Brenda S Gibson, quit claim deed, NE NE 23-91-13 and NE 23-91-13 WITH EX, $32.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Cory J Olson to Alexis J Olson, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 15, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Jeffrey L Meyers and Julie A Meyers to Kyle Kappmeyer and Elizabeth Kappmeyer, other-deed, WAVERLY Lot: 19 NW 1-91-14 Parcel: JJ, $12.00, $463.20, $289,750.00.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Judith K Anderson LE, other-deed, WAVERLY EISENACH VILLAGE 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 14 Unit: 2, $22.00, $440.80, $275,900.00.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Carol Iverson LE and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community other-deed, WAVERLY EISENACH VILLAGE 1ST ADDITION Loi: 3 Block: 15 Unit: 1, $32.00, $495.20, $309,900.00.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and Paul Lancaster LE to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other-deed, WAVERLY EISENACH VILLAGE 1ST ADDITION Loi: 4 Block: 14 Unit: 4, $22.00, $456.80, $285,900.00.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and Bette Rasmussen LE to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other-deed, WAVERLY EISENACH VILLAGE 1 ST ADDITION Loi: 3 Block: 16 Unit: 4, $22.00, $450.40, $281,900.00.
Dennis Hamm to Katherine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Loi: 1 Block: 5 and N1/2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Edward Kruse and Inez Kruse to Elizabeth M Kruse, contract, AP SUMNER lot: 41 SE 23-93-11, $47.00, $0.00, $142,500.00.
Nathan Borrett and Lindsey Borrett to Richard Harms and Joyce Harms, warranty/court officer deed, E75FT TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN'S ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 82 and TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN'S ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 82, $17.00, $31.20, $20,000.00.
Nathan Borrett and Lindsey Borrett to Rochelle F Kuethe, warranty/court officer deed, W57FT TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN'S ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 82 TRIPOLI, CARSTENSEN'S ADDITION Lot: 6 Block 82, and PART VACATED ALLEY, $17.00, $31.20, $20,000.00.
Brenda Pollock to Brenda M Pollock, quit claim deed, DENVER MILIUS ADDITION Lot: 17 Block: 1, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
James P Witcraft EST and Jamie L Witcraft EX to Jamie L Witcraft, other-deed, Lot: 20 SW 16-91-13, $12.00, $351.20, $219,900.00.
Ruth Irene Jeske and Ruth Irene Hoeger to Gary Raymond Hoeger, quit claim deed, SW 24-93-11, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Theodore Alan Krueger to Blake Conover and Laurie Conover, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CENTENNIAL OAKS EST II CONDO Unit: 2, $17.00, $440.00, $275,500.00.
Robert M Busch and Beth A Busch to Iowa Department of Transportation, warranty/court officer deed, NW 26-91-14 and NE 27-91-14, $32.00, $99.20, $62,320.00.
Joshua Feldhaus, Leah Feldhaus and Joshua M Feldhaus to Brock Rathbun, other-deed, N1/2 WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY'S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 49 and N1/2 WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY'S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 49, $17.00, $287.20, $179,900.00.
Eavon M Woodin and Gerald R Woodin to Evon M Woodin TRUST, Evon M Woodin COTR and Gerald R Woodin COTR, other-deed, WAVERLY HICKORY HEIGHTS ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 4, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Gerald R Woodin and Eavon M Woodin to Gerald R Woodin TRUST, Gerald R Woodin COTR and Evon M Woodin COTR, other-deed, W1/2 E2/3 WAVERLY WAVERLY ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 4 Block: 2, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Betty J Barkhausen to Eminem Enterprises LLC, warranty/court officer deed, N1 /2 WAVERLY HARMON & LEVALLEY'S ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 47, $17.00, $63.20, $40,000.00.
BCGC Properties LC to Allen L Miller and Lavonne M Miller, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY FAIRWAYS Unit: 9, $17.00, $584.80, $366,000.00.
Charlene M Franke and Scott D Franke to Katherine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 5 and N1 /2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Michael Monahan to Katherine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 5 and N1/2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Henry George Penning to Katherine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 5 and N1/2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Robert Kern JR and Judy Kern to Katherine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 5 and N1/2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Teresa Hollandsworth to Katherine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 5 and N1/2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Kimberly Hamm and Kimber Hamm to Katherine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 5 and N1/2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Randy Patrie and Attorney Roxanne Clay to Katherine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 5 and N1/2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Roxanne Clay to Katherine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 5 and N1/2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
ABNER LLC to Ten Wasp Brewing Company LLC, contract, W48.5FT SUMNER ORIGINAL TOWN Lot: 6 Block: 24, $47.00, $0.00, $105,000.00.
M Harrington, Kristie Sommer and Marcus Harrington to Keith Hickman and Nicole Hickman, warranty/court officer deed, SE NW 35-91-14, $17.00, $495.20, $310,000.00.
Jimmi G Austin, Kristi L Austin, Jillyn S Johnson and Jeffery Johnson to State of Iowa, warranty/court officer deed, W1/2 SW 23-91-14, $22.00, $959.20, $600,000.00.
YUPP LLC to Donald Dare and Jami Dare, warranty.court officer deed, EX PARCEL WW WAVERLY OMNI 1ST ADDITION Lot: 4, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Julie Happel to Julie Happel and Scott Blasberg, quit claim deed, TRIPOLI BERLIN'S 4TH ADDITION Lot: 29 and TRIPOLI BERLIN'S 4TH ADDITION Lot: 30, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
James P Miller and Sara J iller to Randy D Vandersee and Brenda S Vandersee, warranty/court officer deed, IN SUB Lot: 19 SE SE 23-93-11, $17.00, $59.20, $37,500.00.
Judy Ann Leistikow and Laverne Leistikow to Jill Leistikow Schwickerath and Jill Leistikow Schwickerath, warranty/court officer deed, TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN'S ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 60, $17.00, $219.20, $137,500.00.
Tanner Klein and Bailey Klein to Taylor W Klein, warranty/court officer deed, W1/2 NE SW NE 29-93-12, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Lori L Nelson to Sherry K Steele, warranty/court officer deed, N42FT S67FT WAVERLY SMITH, JJ ADDITION Lot: 3 Block: 2 and N4FT S25FT WAVERLY SMITH, JJ ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 2, $17.00, $252.00, $158,000.00.
Glen Herbert Slack to Glenda Sue Slack, quit claim deed, WAVERLY WOODRING ESTATES CONDOMINIUMS Block: 6 Unit: Apt 18, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Marcus D Harrington and Heather J Harrington to Miranda Joebgen and Tyler Stoner, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY FIRST EAST ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 1, $12.00, $276.00, $173,000.00.
Scott H Swinton, Lori L Werner Swinton and Lori L Werner Swinton to David E Platte REVTR, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY STURDEVANrs, W.ADD Lot: 2 Block: 22, $17.00, $239.20, $150,000.00.
Keller Family Properties LLC to E320 Holdings LLC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY WILLOW LAWN 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 1, $12.00, $607.20, $380,000.00.
Russell W Ball to JUDISCHTK LLC, warranty/court officer deed, SW SW 23-93-11, $17.00, $359.20, $225,000.00.
Eric Ormann Jed Hemer, Andrea Jorman and Chasity Hemer to GSPOT LLC, quit claim deed, WAVERLY SMITH, JJ ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 8, WAVERLY SMITH, JJ ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 8, WAVERLY SMITH, JJ ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 8, IN SUB Lot: 2 SE SW 35-92-14 and IN SUB Lot: 3 SE SW 35-92-14, $32.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Debra Jean Heldt to JUDISCHTK LLC, warranty/court officer deed, SE SW 23-93-11 Parcel: H, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Leonard Lindquist and Errica Lindquist to Errica Lindquist, quit claim deed, SUMNER CARPENTER'S ADDITION Lot: 4 Block: 31, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Jeremy K Brown and Kim A Brown to Rosebud Properties LLC, warranty/court officer deed, READLYN Lot: 10 Block: 7, $17.00, $126.40, $79,500.00.
SLG LLC to Emily L Shepard and Gave E Shepard, warranty/court officer deed, ARROWHEAD RIDGE SUBDIVISION PLAT 3 Lot: 56, $17.00, $231.20, $145,000.00.
Steege Homes INC to Matthew Perk and Katelyn Anne Meilke, warranty/court officer deed, JANESVILLE HARDWOOD ESTATES 1ST ADDITION Lot: 15, $17.00, $679.20, $425,000.00.
Brian DeVries to Jacob DeVries, contract, SE 19-91-12 Parcel: E, $32.00, $0.00, $200,000.00.
Justin Thurman and Anna Thurman to Brad Clark and Amy Clark, other-deed, AP Lot: 8 NE 25-93-11, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
JoAnn A Blasberg and Darrell A Blasberg to JoAnn A Blasberg and Darrell A Blasberg, quit claim deed, WAVERLY ROLLING HILLS 2ND ADDITION Lot: 4, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Rose Peschang and Bernard Peschang to Katherine Ann Kern, quit claim deed, JANESVILLE Lot: 1 Block: 5 and N1 /2 JANESVILLE Lot: 2 Block: 5, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Jeromey James Despard and Jeromey J Despard to Talea Jean Smith and Talea Jean Despard, contract amendment, WAVERLY HOME 2ND ADDITION Lot: 15 Block: 2, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Ryan Tradel, Attorney Laverne Tradel, Ryan D Tradel and Ryan Daniel Tradel to Jerome Magsamen, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY WW SMITH'S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 8, $17.00, $264.00, $165,500.00.
Jennifer E Gerstner, Jennifer E Cheney and Jordan Shane Gerstner to Emma Lee Redington, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY ROLLING MEADOW SUBDIVISION PHASE 1 Lot: 20, $17.00, $431.20, $270,000.00.
Lois E Boeck EST, Barbara Borland COEX and Diane Wigen COEX to James W Raatz and Doris J Raatz, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES OF WAVERLY II CONDO Unit: 206, $22.00, $255.20, $160,000.00.
Daniel Shere, Teresa A Shere, Dianne Howe, Gordon B Howe, Emily Stensland and James R Stensland to Mike Thuesen and Hanna Thuesen, warranty/court officer deed, N148.77FT S343.77FT AP JANESVILLE Lot: 19 SE 35-91-14, $17.00, $472.80, $296,000.00.
Prestien Parcel LLC to Jennifer Lynn Brandt, Jason Lee Melver and Kathleen Kay Brown, warranty/court officer deed, DENVER PARK VIEW PLACE 4TH ADDITION Lot: 4, $17.00, $399.20, $250,000.00.
Taylan L Sauerbrei, Abigail M Sauerbrei and Abigail M McClain to Omar Martiniz, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY CRETZMEYER'S ADDITION Lot: 5 Block: 23, $17.00, $263.20, $165,000.00.
Serene A Callison and Shannon Olsson to Lynda J Clemensonm, warranty/court officer deed, N413.5FT E202.5FT AP Lot: 1 NE NE 30-93-14, $17.00, $179.20, $112,500.00.
Tina M Miller to James S Myers and Helen M Myers, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY STONE HAVEN IV CONDOMINIUMS Block: 2 Unit: E, $17.00, $327.20, $205,000.00.
Robert A Letz to Tina M Miller, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY STONE HAVEN IV CONDOMINIUMS Block: 3 Unit: G, $17.00, $399.20, $250,000.00.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to Delores Coonradt LE and Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, other-deed, WAVERLY EICHHORN HAUS CONDO Unit: 309, $22.00, $215,20, $135,000.00.
Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to William Waltmann LE and Carol Walmann LE, other-deed, WAVERLY EICHHORN HAUS CONDO Unit: 112, $22.00, $271.20, $170,000.00.
US BANK NA to Craig Alen Melohn, warranty/court officer deed, AP Lot: 3 NW SW 24-91-13 and NW SW SW 24-91-13, $22.00, $231.20, $145,000.00.
Bruce W Kammeyer and Amy Kammeyer to Chad D Heim and Lynette K Heim, contract, SW NW 8-92-12, $47.00, $0.00, $585,000.00.
Dane M Debower and Daeneen D Debower to Dane M Debower and Daeneen D Debower, quit claim deed, NW 18-91-13 and W1/2 NE 19-91-13, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Kenneth L Lamb and Kimberly A Lamb to Ryan Gilbert Tucker and Kayla Caroline Tucker, warranty/court officer deed, DENVER S & B 2ND ADDITION Lot: 11, $17.00, $719.20, $450,000.00.
City of Tripoli to Nathan J Borrett and Lindsey Borrett, quit claim deed, VACATED ALLEY TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN'S ADDITION Lot: 1 Block: 82, VACATED ALLEY TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN'S ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 82 and VACATED ALLEY TRIPOLI CARSTENSEN'S ADDITION Lot: 7 Block: 82, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Thomas R Vaughan JR and Beverly J Vaughan to Thomas R Vaughan JR and Beverly J Vaughan, quit claim deed, AP Lot: 23 SE 23-93-11, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Eric J Schmitz to Ronald J Schmitz and Debbie J Schmitz, warranty/court officer deed, E1 /2 SE SE 2-93-11, $12.00, $159.20, $100,000.00.
Ronald J Schmitz and Debbie J Schmitz to Erik Schmitz, contract, SE NW 12-93-11 Parcel: A, $47.00, $0.00, $250,000.00.
State of Iowa to Ranae K Carey and Kevin J Carey, other-deed, NE NE 11-93-13, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Jurgen L Block and Sarah J Block to Timothy J Corcoran and Sara N Corcoran, warranty/court officer deed, CEDAR LANE ACRES 35-92-14 and SW NE 35-92-14 Parcel: X, $22.00, $685.60, $429,000.00.
Iowa Maple Enterprises LLC to Cody Codner, warranty/court officer deed, SW SE 27-92-14 Parcel: FIN PARCEL B, $17.00, $447.20, $280,000.00.
Donna M Dravic to Susan K Brooks, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES CONDOMINIUM Unit: 115, $22.00, $232.80, $146,000.00.
Heather Foster, Brian Foster and Heather Petersen to Kaylie Yanda, warranty/court officer deed, PLAINFIELD Lot: 4 Block: 13, PLAINFIELD Parcel: G and NE 30-93-14 Parcel: Part I, $22.00, $172.00, $108,000.00.
Jane J Meier EST and Sherri L Nieman EX to Jeremy Paris and Stacy Thurm, other-deed, READLYN Lot: 7 Block: 4 and READLYN Lot: 8 Block: 4, $17.00, $202.40, $127,000.00.
Next Generation Rentals LLC to Lovers Lane Lookout LLC, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY RUSS ELS, C.H. ADD lot: 4 Block: 1 and PART LOT WAVERLY RUSSELS, C.H. ADD Lot: 3 Block: 1, $17.00, $0.00, $117,790.00.
Virgil Meyer, Norma Meyer, Norma Jean Meyer, and Attorney Norma Jean Meyer to Austin C Meyer, warranty/court officer deed, NW 24-93-12, $12.00, $242.40, $152,000.00.
Terry L Norton and Marilyn M Norton to Terry L Norton and Marilyn M Norton, quit claim deed, SW 32-93-14 and NW NW 16-92-14, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Lorain P Dierks EST, Michael James Diercks EX and Sherryl L Barker to Aaron Michael Kaufman, warranty/court officer deed, SE NE 24-93-11, $17.00, $119.20, $75,000.00.
Vivian R Chestnut TR and Vivian R Chestnut TRUST to Vivian R Chestnut, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES OF WAVERLY II CONDO Unit: 202, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Cleone H Wright REVTR, Lorna Lee Treptow COTR, Leana Linn Place COTR and Leana Linn Wright COTR to Richard L McBurney and Rebecca C McBurney, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY GATEWAY PARK CONDO Lot: APT Block: 2, $22.00, $372.00, $233,000.00.
G Jane McDaniel EST and Tina Marie Wendel EX to Susan A Rivers, warranty/court officer deed, SUMNER BAUMGARTNER'S ADDITION Lot: 15, $12.00, $98.40, $62,000.00.
Brenda M Pollock to Deann Janssen, warranty/court officer deed, S1 00FT PRESTI EN'S 1 ST ADDITION Lot: 80 NW NW 25-91-13 and S1 00FT PRESTI EN'S SUBDIVISION Lot: 77 NW NW 25-91-13, $17.00, $183.20, $115,000.00.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa Department of Transportation to Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Lavern T Busse TR, Lavern T Busse REVTR, Jeffrey V Busse and Michelle M Busse, other-deed, NW 1-93-13 Parcel: B, $37.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Steege Investments LLC to State of Iowa and Iowa Department of Transportation, warranty/court officer deed, NW 26-91-14, $27.00, $0.00, $0.00.
David L Riley and Joyce E Riley to David L Riley REVTR and Joyce E Riley REVTR, quit claim deed, NW SW 24-93-14 and NW NW 25-93-14, $22.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Allen A Barkhausen EST and Laci N Tambornino EX to Laci N Tambornino, warranty/court officer deed, OUTLOT 1 WAVERLY WlLMOURS WOODLAND ESTATES NW SW 35-92-14, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Laci N Tambornino and Troy D Tambornino to Laci N Tambornino and Troy D Tambornino, quit claim deed, OUTLOT 1 WAVERLY WILMOURS WOODLAND ESTATES NW SW 35-92-14, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Brittany Gibson to Jason Harris, quit claim deed, DENVER Lot: 2 Block: 10, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Anita C Siewert EST and Monica Weber EX to Roger A Siewert, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES OF WAVERLY Ill CONDO Unit: 302, $17.00, $0.00.
Mark R Welford and Theresa M Welford to James W Terronez and Sarah J Terronez, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY OMNI 2ND ADDITION Lot: 6, $17.00, $697.60, $436,500.00.
Ronald Edward Meyerhoff, Annette L M Meyerhoff and Annette Meyerhoff to Chris A Howlett and Tammi M Meyerhoff, warranty/court officer deed, NW SW 35-91-12 Parcel: B, $12.00, $175.20, $110,000.00.
Gloria J Brecunier to Bret R Brecunier, quit claim deed, N1/2 NE 5-93-12, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Patrick J Sikora to Renae M Mitchell and Renae M Sikora, quit claim deed, WAVERLY ROLLING HILLS ADDITION Lot: 6, $12.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Charlene K Schneider to Brian W Schneider and Melissa L Schneider, other-deed, Lot: 16 SE 23-91-13, $12.00, $71.20, $45,000.00.
Alan W Kruger and Mary Ellen Hartman to Jason Gipson, warranty/court officer deed, W1 /2 Lot: 5 SE 23-93-11 and Lot: 6 SE 23-93-11, $12.00, $477.60, $299,000.00.
Barbara Burkle and Earl Burkle to Beau Buchholz and Megan Buchholz, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY Lot: 19 NE 2-91-14, $17.00, $346.40, $217,000.00.
Earl Burkle and Barbara Burkle to Matthew Robert Wells and Jennifer Michelle Wells, warranty/court officer deed, Lot: 8 Block: 86 SW NE 3-91-14, $17.00, $412.00, $258,000.00.
Ellen Burklund, John Burklund, Carolyn Campbell, Daniel Campbell, Nathan Rathe and Michelle Rathe to Nancy Jo Folkmann and Jeffrey Lee Folkmann, warranty/court officer deed, W3/4 NW 22-91-12, $22.00, $551.20, $345,000.00.
Rick A Rieger REVTR and Jeff Eide EX to Rick A Rieger REVTR and Rick A Rieger TR, warranty/court officer deed, E260FT S416FT NW NE 36-92-14, $17.00, $480.80, $300,900.00.
Anthony Bernard Moton to Matthew Dittmer and Kristin Wendland, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HOME 2ND ADDITION Lot: 12 Block: 1 and SUB Lot: 8 NW 3-91-14, $17.00, $335.20, $209,900.00.
Matthew R Wells, Jennifer M Wells, Matthew Robert Wells and Jennifer Michelle Wells to Nordeast Rentals LLC, warranty/court officer deed, IN SUB Lot: 8 Block: 86 SW NE 3-91-14, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Beau D Buchholz Megan A Buchholz to Nordeast Rentals LLC, warranty/court officer deed, IN SUB Lot: 19 NE 2-91-14, $17.00, $0.00, $0.00.
Lorian P Diercks EST, Sherryl Lynn Barker EX and Michael James Diercks EX to Duane C Bahlmann and Ann Bahlmann, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY LEDGES CONDOMINIUM Unit: 102, $32.00, $279.20, $175,000.00.
Butler Bremer Mutual Telephone Co to Interstate Power & Light Co, warranty/court officer deed, SW 20-93-13 Parcel: B, $17.00, $239.20, $150,000.00.
H Devere Creger to Amanda M McCabe, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY HICKORY HEIGHTS ADDITION Lot: 2 Block: 4, $17.00, $415.20, $260,000.00.
William F Kurtt and Elizabeth A Kurtt to Joseph Amsberry and Elizabeth Amsberry, warranty/court officer deed, WAVERLY JUHL'S 3RD ADDITION Lot: 6 Block: 6, $12.00, $311.20, $195,000.00.
Patrick Rinkleff to Alex Daniel Bienmann, warranty/court officer deed, AP Lot: 1 NE NE 30-93-14, $17.00, $148.80, $93,500.00.
Samuel T Roelofs to Warnke Investment Properties LLC, warranty/court officer deed, EX N2FT SUMNER ROWE'S 3RD ADDITION Lot: 43, $17.00, $143.20, $90,000.00.