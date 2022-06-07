On June 1, 2022 at approximately 2:23 p.m, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Highway 218 near mile marker 191.
An investigation determined that Ramon Tevenal (52) of Waterloo was traveling southbound on HWY 218 when he lost control of his Ford F-150 after a mechanical failure. The vehicle sustained severe damage and Tevenal was transported to Allen Hospital by the Mercy One Ambulance with non life-threatening injuries. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Janesville Police Department, Cedar Falls Police Department, Janesville Fire Department, Mercy One Ambulance, and Ray Mount Towing.