Boys
Dylan Stockdale, Waverly-Shell Rock
Dylan Stockdale is a model of consistency for the Go-Hawks this season. This week he batted 7-17 with two RBIs. In addition to his .411 average, Stockdale added to his team-lead in stolen bases, stealing five more and bringing his season total to 26 on the year. Dylan’s highlight of the week was against rival Decorah in which he batted 4-4 with three stolen bases and scored three times. Dylan received 41.2% of the 102 total votes.
Girls
Emma Thompson, Waverly-Shell Rock
Emma Thompson is leading the Go-Hawk softball team with home runs and she added another this past week. Thompson went 4-6 on the week with a home run, five RBIs and a stolen base. Her .667 average helped boost her team leading average as well to .435 on the season. Emma’s highlight of the week came against Crestwood where she went 3-3 with two RBIs, two doubles and a stolen base. Emma received 61.5% of the 109 total votes.