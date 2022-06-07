The primary elections are taking place across the state of Iowa and residents of Bremer County are going in and casting their ballots.
Residents of the city of Denver precinct are going to the Denver Community Room in Denver's City Hall building.
As of 10:30 a.m., there had been a steady flow of voters all throughout the morning.
Two residents of Denver have been in the area for 44 years and lived in the city for the past 14 years.
"We've voted in probably every election that there has been since we've been here," Carla and Reuben Douglas said.