Cedar Bend Humane Society is running adoption specials for most animals through June.
In honor of National Adopt A Cat Month, cat adoption fees are $10. Furthermore, until June 30, adoption fees for longest-resident dogs are $10. To help even more animals find forever homes this June, all dogs over six months are only $100. Some exclusions apply.
“The CBHS is experiencing a high number of dogs coming into the shelter, all of our kennels are full, and more dogs are entering our facility daily. In order for us to continue to be able to help the stray, unwanted, and homeless dogs in our community, we have reduced all dog adoption fees, which will hopefully motivate adopters to add a new canine companion to their family!
“All dogs are altered, vaccinated, checked for heartworm disease, and have been started on flea/tick and heartworm prevention. We also microchip and pre-register the chip for new adopters! We have a ton of GREAT dogs just waiting for that special family to choose them! Take advantage of our current low adoption fees and adopt today,” says Kristy Gardner, the Executive Director at Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Visit the adoption building or view adoptable pets at www.cedarbendhumane.org/adopt. The adoption building is open daily to the public from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; no appointments are necessary. For further information regarding the adoption special, contact the adoption department at 319-232-6887.
In lieu of adopting a pet, community members can still help support Cedar Bend Humane Society’s mission by sharing the adoptable pets with friends and family members to spread the word about these wonderful animals. Donations to help support these animals are also welcome.
Cedar Bend Humane Society is an open-admission, full-service animal shelter in Black Hawk County, Iowa. CBHS accepts any animal in our care regardless of age, breed, behavior, or health. Once in our care, animals placed on the adoption floor have no time limit on how long it takes to be adopted, and every effort is given to find them a loving home.