Our beloved mother, June Eileen Brackney Stoskopf passed away peacefully in her home on February 13, 2023. June was born December 11, 1935 in Lakewood, Ohio to Charles and Wanda Brackney, lived in Fairview, Ohio, moving to Valley City, Ohio in 1942. She graduated Liverpool High School in 1953 and went on to graduate Bowling Green State University in 1957.
She became engaged to Thomas Stoskopf in 1955 and they married the following year on December 22, 1935. June lived in Madison and Middleton, Wisconsin 1957-1961 and worked as a physical education teacher. After a brief stay in Waverly, June and Tom moved to Oconomowoc in 1962 where their first child, Linda was born April 1, 1963. They moved back to Waverly in August of 1963. Their second child, Karen, was born November 21, 1964 and Eric was born January 5, 1969. June and Tom built a house in the country on 5 acres in 1965. She completed her Master’s Degree in 1983, becoming an elementary school counselor for 14 years before she retired in 1997. They then moved to Texas in 2004 to be near their 3 children and 4 grandchildren.
Many things brought joy to June. Being with her family, relationships with so many others (high school, college, teaching, neighbors, church, and bands.) She was loved by so many and gave her love to many in return. She was a wonderful photographer and created stunning gardens that many enjoyed. She loved playing drums in several bands over the years. Audience members were always intrigued by the white-haired lady playing the drum set. She played in the New Horizon Band, in both Iowa and Dallas, and Upswing Jazz Band.
She was so gifted in helping, working with, teaching, counseling and mentoring children. June loved all of nature and animals and cherished many pets over the years. She was a bit of a crazy sports fan for the Iowa Hawkeyes especially, but also a Dallas Mavericks, Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan. June will be deeply missed but her love and spirit will remain with us.
June is survived by her 3 children; Linda Giles, Karen Marrow and husband Page Marrow, Eric Stoskopf and Tammy Denning. Grandchildren Matthew Giles, Hope Giles, Madison Marrow, Megan Marrow Gauldin and husband Zachary Gauldin. And many cousins, nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Wanda Brackney and brother Jack Brackney.
A visitation was held on Sunday February 19 at Rest Haven Funeral Home in Rowlett, TX. Funeral service is Tuesday, February 21st at 11 at First United Methodist Church in Rowlett, TX. An Iowa visitation is scheduled for February 28 10-12 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, Iowa. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Kwang Song officiating from Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly.
St. Judes was one of June’s favorite charities.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Stoskopf family with arrangements. 319-352-1187