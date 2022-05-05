A Bremer County jury deliberated for an hour before finding Zachariah Couleyon Sidney, 38, of Ankeny, guilty of second-degree sexual abuse on April 22. Sidney was accused of forcing a victim to perform a sex act against their will while using his hands to strangle them in Waverly on December 29, 2019. The victim was able to get away.
Sidney was arrested at his Ankeny home on April 29, 2020.
Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony that carries a sentence of up to 25 years. Sentencing is scheduled for June 17, 2022.
Sidney is already serving up to 50 years in prison on charges involving the same victim. A Polk County jury found Sidney guilty of five counts of third-degree sexual abuse for sexual abuse of a minor from the time they were 13 in 2013 through 2019. Court records note the victim alleged Sidney had sexually assaulted them for years and had threatened them with a handgun.
An August 2021 Polk County trial ended in a mistrial because Sidney had been exposed to a known case of Covid 19.
Sidney rejected the state’s offer of a 30-year sentence, and the case was re-set for trial in October. That Polk County jury found him guilty of five counts of third-degree sexual abuse.
Sidney was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each Polk County charge to be served consecutively for a total of up to 50 years in prison, plus fines, court costs, attorney fees and victim restitution.
In a motion for a new trial on the Polk County charges, Sidney claimed that he and the victim engaged in a consensual, sexual relationship after she’d reached the age of consent, which is 16.
In motions for post-conviction relief, Sidney claimed that one of the jurors was “a very close friend of my ex-wife.”
He claimed if the juror had not been “there to sway jurors things would have gone differently and I would not have been convicted of false allegations as stands.”
A hearing has been set for May 5 at the Polk County Courthouse on the State’s motion to dismiss. Sidney has also filed a notice of appeal in that case.