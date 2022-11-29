A Mason City, Iowa man who possessed large amounts of child pornography was convicted by a jury on November 17, 2022, after a 4-day trial in federal court in Sioux City.

Brandon Manning, age 41, from Mason City, Iowa, was convicted of two counts of possession of child pornography. The verdict was returned following more than four hours of jury deliberations, according to a press release by the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.