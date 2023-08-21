Put A Sock In It: Put a sock in it was meant to say, stop talking. This saying originated in the late 19th Century. People would use woolen socks to stuff the horns of their gramophones or record players to lower the sound or volume. The machines in that day had no volume control.
Steal Someone’s Thunder: This saying means to take praise or credit for someone else’s accomplishment. In the 18th Century, playwright John Dennis made a machine that could mimic the sound of thunder for his play. Later on, in a different play, Dennis had found out someone had copied his thunder machine without his permission. Someone had stolen his thunder.
When I think about my high school days, in order to steal my thunder, someone would have to turn in a blank paper. If that kind of thunder is what they were after, they could have stolen my trip to the principal’s office as well! Not much noise to my thunder.
My ears are burning: My ears are burning is a saying that means someone is subconsciously aware of being talked about or criticized.
This saying dates back to the ancient Romans who believed that burning sensations in your ears had different meanings. They believed that if you had a burning sensation in your left ear, you were being talked about or criticized. A burning sensation in your right ear meant that you were being praised.
Myself, I do get those burning sensations in my left ear quite often. So much so, I keep the fire department’s number on speed dial. My right ear, the “praise receiving” ear, I must be deaf in that ear.