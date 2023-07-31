One For The Road: One for the road means to have one last drink before leaving the place you’re at. The saying originated from the middle-ages. The condemned to die were taken through, what today is known as Oxford Street, enroute to their execution. During that last final trip, the cart would stop and the condemned person was allowed to have one final drink before their execution.
I recall me and my buddies, back in the day, would always yell out “let’s have one for the road.” That saying meant something different to us. We did have our “one for the road,” but to us, that meant one for every road in the county.
That’s The Way The Cookie Crumbles: This is an English saying, meaning, “that’s just the way things happen and nothing can be done about it.” There is no known origination of this saying, but I have a theory. It happened during the beginning of fast-food. A guy drove to the fast-food drive through, placed and received his order. He drove all the way home, sat down and opened his food order. It was the wrong order. Just to make a point, he decided to go back to the burger place and complain. On the way there, another car banged into the back of his car at a stop sign. The car that hit him was uninsured. His 8-dollar order mishap was looking pretty small. By the time he hassled with the police department over his car damage and finally drove to the fast-food place to complain, they were closed. That’s the way the cookie crumbles, I guess
Close But No Cigar: Close but no cigar means to be close but not quite successful. In the 19th Century, carnival games were targeted towards adults, not children. The winners would get a cigar instead of a stuffed animal. If the person was close to winning but unsuccessful, they were “close but no cigar.”
As I think back to Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, they had the opposite meaning. They were “close, but only a cigar.”
The Best Man: The best man is a male friend or relative chosen by the groom to assist him at the wedding. It’s said that during the feudal days it was possible that a rival Lord would try to break up a wedding and steal the bride for political purposes. To avoid any trouble, the groom would ask his best man to stand up with him to help with a possible battle. The chosen friend was considered the “Best Man.”
Well, I’ve thought this over a bit. It seems to me, in my book, the “Best Man” is the man who was taking the bride home!