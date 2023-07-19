Naked As A Jaybird: Naked as a jaybird means to be totally nude, or without clothing. The year 1843 was the first known use of the phrase. The saying , in England at that time, was naked as a robin. Its unclear why those sayings were used because both birds were covered in feathers. Around 1920, the saying was short for naked as a jailbird, when prisoners were brought in off of the bus. They were made to walk naked from one end of the prison to the other, after having received their kits at the showers.
The saying does not have a sexual connotation in any way, but I suppose it matters who and where you’re getting your information from.
Happy As Larry: Means to be very happy. The saying originated in New Zealand in the late 19th Century. The saying comes from a successful Australian boxer named Larry Foley. He retired at age 32, without ever losing a fight. Hmm, Happy As Larry kind of begs the question, I wonder if Larry was a married man?
Between A Rock And A Hard Place: This saying means you are in a tough spot, and the only available options are not good. The saying can be tracked to ancient Greek mythology. Odysseus had to pass through Charybdis, a treacherous whirlpool, and Scylla, a horrible man-eating monster. No good option there.
I’ve got one for Odysseus, a young couple was excited about taking their fold-down camper on a week’s vacation in the mountains, and then they were informed the mother-in-law wants to go along. They were “caught between a rock and a much harder than hard place.”