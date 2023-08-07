The Walls Have Ears: The walls have ears saying means, be careful what you say as someone may be listening or eavesdropping. This saying originated from the Louvre Palace in France. It was believed that the Palace had listening tubes so it would be possible to hear everything said in different rooms. I’m positive this is not the case at my home because, if the walls did in fact have ears, I wouldn’t have ears, and would have been divorced many years ago.
Bury The Hatchet: Bury the hatchet means to end a conflict and become friendly to one another. This saying originated from the negotiations between the Native Americans and the Puritans. The men would bury all of their weapons to make them inaccessible.
Personally, that may be true, but I would have hidden a rock, a sling shot, and a rubber band with a box of paperclips, in my lunchbox, just to be on the safe side.
Getting Cold Feet: The saying, getting cold feet, means to have a loss of nerve, or a fear of doing something. The saying originated from a military term. Warriors who had frozen feet were unable to rush into battle like they should. As I think about that saying, I’m getting cold feet just thinking about rushing into battle. I believe I’d rather slip on a pair of insulated snowmobile boots, and rush into the local pub, and make love, not war, with a quart of beer.