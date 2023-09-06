Son of a Gun: The British Navy used to allow women to accompany their husbands at sea. A child born at sea was listed as a son of a military man, or a “son of a gun.”
Well, call me sensitive, but they’ve raised the hair on the back of my neck with this explanation. They’ve overlooked one thing. My favorite show is The Rifleman. Lucas McCain was the law-abiding, gun-slinging rancher. Everybody knows that his son, Mark McCain, is the real definition of “Son of a Gun.”
At the Drop of a Hat: At the drop of a hat means to do something right away or without hesitation. This phrase comes from the practice of dropping a hat to start a race, a fight, or some other type of event. That practice has changed over the years. In today’s world, it would be typical to fire a gun to start an event.
A Bird in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush: This saying means that it’s better to be grateful for what you have rather than risk losing it for something better that may not be attainable.